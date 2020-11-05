XPO: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) _ XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $93 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 84 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The freight management company posted revenue of $4.22 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.84 billion.

XPO shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $98.51, an increase of 18% in the last 12 months.

