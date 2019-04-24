Xilinx: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $244.6 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The computer chipmaker posted revenue of $828.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $826.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Xilinx said it expects revenue in the range of $835 million to $865 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $841.3 million.

Xilinx shares have climbed 64 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 17 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $139.72, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XLNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XLNX