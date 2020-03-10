Xoma: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) _ Xoma Corp. (XOMA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $423,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $2 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $18.4 million.

Xoma shares have dropped 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 45% in the last 12 months.

