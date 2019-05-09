Zillow: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Zillow Group Inc. (Z) on Thursday reported a loss of $67.5 million in its first quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 2 cents per share.

The real estate website operator posted revenue of $454.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Zillow said it expects revenue in the range of $568 million to $594 million.

Zillow shares have increased 8.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $34.27, a drop of 39% in the last 12 months.

