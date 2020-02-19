Zillow: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $101.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 26 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The online real estate marketplace posted revenue of $943.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $813.7 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $305.4 million, or $1.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.74 billion.

Zillow shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year.

