Zscaler: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Zscaler Inc. (ZS) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The cloud-based information security provider posted revenue of $110.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $106.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Zscaler expects its per-share earnings to range from 2 cents to 3 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $117 million to $119 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Zscaler expects full-year earnings in the range of 20 cents to 21 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $422 million to $424 million.

Zscaler shares have climbed 63% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $75.80, a climb of 2% in the last 12 months.

