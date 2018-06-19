Alexa, send up breakfast: Amazon launches Echo for hotels
Joseph Pisani, Ap Retail Writer
Updated 3:18 am, Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Photo: Elaine Thompson, AP
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, a new Amazon Echo is displayed during a program announcing several new Amazon products by the company, in Seattle. Amazon has launched a version of Alexa for hotels that lets guests order room service through the voice assistant, ask for more towels or get restaurant recommendations without having to pick up the phone and call the front desk. Marriott signed up for the service. less
Photo: Elaine Thompson, AP
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, a new Amazon Echo is displayed during a program announcing several new Amazon products by the company, in Seattle. Amazon has launched a version of Alexa for hotels ... more
Photo: Elaine Thompson/ AP
Amazon Echo - Jam out
Ask Alexa to play some jazz, or tell her you want to space out and listen to the Grateful Dead and she'll start streaming music from the Amazon Prime
library of tracks. It can also use Spotify and Pandora when asked. Alexa will also connect to the radio if wanted, via the TuneIn app. less
Amazon Echo - Jam out
Photo: Michael Ochs Archives
Ask Alexa to play some jazz, or tell her you want to space out and listen to the Grateful Dead and she'll start streaming music from the Amazon Prime library of tracks. It can also use ... more
Amazon Echo - Read books for you
Don't have time to read "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn"? The Audible and Kindle apps will dial up an audiobook for you to listen to.
Photo: Xx
Amazon Echo - Read books for you
Don't have time to read "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn"? The Audible and Kindle apps will dial up an audiobook for you to listen to.
Amazon Echo - What is Jeopardy?
If tell Alexa to enable "Jeopardy" she will start asking you questions not unlike what are asked on the hit game show. Just answer in the form of a question.
Amazon Echo - What is Jeopardy?
Photo: HONS
If tell Alexa to enable "Jeopardy" she will start asking you questions not unlike what are asked on the hit game show. Just answer in the form of a question.
Amazon Echo - Start a timer
Alexa will start a timer for you. Maybe it's for a certain naughty kid's timeout or you are trying to keep tabs on a dish cooking in the oven.
Amazon Echo - Start a timer
Photo: Courtesy Of Big State Home Buyers
Alexa will start a timer for you. Maybe it's for a certain naughty kid's timeout or you are trying to keep tabs on a dish cooking in the oven.
Amazon Echo - Call other Alexas
You can call other Alexas with the Echo. This could be a lot of fun or very annoying. Note: Google Home can do this too...
Amazon Echo - Call other Alexas
Photo: Houston Chronicle
You can call other Alexas with the Echo. This could be a lot of fun or very annoying. Note: Google Home can do this too...
Amazon Echo - A friend in the kitchen
Forget a simple recipe? Alexa will walk you through a recipe. It won't even yell at you for licking the spoon.
Amazon Echo - A friend in the kitchen
Photo: Hero Images/Getty Images/Hero Images
Forget a simple recipe? Alexa will walk you through a recipe. It won't even yell at you for licking the spoon.
Amazon Echo - Get fit
Ask the Alexa to start a seven-minute workout and it will put you through your paces. Since it doesn't have eyes it won't see you running to the fridge for an extra piece of pie.
Amazon Echo - Get fit
Photo: Melissa Phillip, Houston Chronicle
Ask the Alexa to start a seven-minute workout and it will put you through your paces. Since it doesn't have eyes it won't see you running to the fridge for an extra piece of pie.
Amazon Echo and Google Home - App-friendly
With an array of apps these devices can be paired with your smartphone to control things like lights, air conditioning, and audio. Note: these things need to already be smart-technology enabled. less
Amazon Echo and Google Home - App-friendly
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, STF
With an array of apps these devices can be paired with your smartphone to control things like lights, air conditioning, and audio. Note: these things need to already ... more
Google Home - Wake you up in the know
Users can say 'good morning' to the Google Home and it can give you the daily headlines, weather, and even the traffic conditions to your next destination.
Google Home - Wake you up in the know
Photo: KARL-JOSEF HILDENBRAND, AFP/Getty Images
Users can say 'good morning' to the Google Home and it can give you the daily headlines, weather, and even the traffic conditions to your next destination.
Google Home - Play music
Just like the Echo, the Google Home can also play music on demand. It won't even judge you.
Google Home - Play music
Photo: Waring Abbott/Getty Images
Just like the Echo, the Google Home can also play music on demand. It won't even judge you.
Google Home - Find your phone
Ever been at home and can't find your phone? Tell Google to call your phone and it will ring it so you can retrieve, hopefully no worse for wear.
Google Home - Find your phone
Photo: Keri Blakinger
Ever been at home and can't find your phone? Tell Google to call your phone and it will ring it so you can retrieve, hopefully no worse for wear.
Google Home - Go back in time
Ask the Google Home to tell you about the news on a given date in time and it will scan a New York Times page -- dating back to 1851 -- and tell you who was bombing who or who was topping the box office. less
Google Home - Go back in time
Photo: NBC, Joe Lederer/NBC
Ask the Google Home to tell you about the news on a given date in time and it will scan a New York Times page -- dating back to 1851 -- and tell you who was bombing who or who was ... more
Google Home - Answer any question for you
According to many users the Google Home is smarter than the Alexa, able to answer most any question within a flash. Get ready to settle some bets and finish homework assignments. less
Google Home - Answer any question for you
Photo: Richard T. Nowitz/Getty Images/age Fotostock RM
According to many users the Google Home is smarter than the Alexa, able to answer most any question within a flash. Get ready to settle some bets and finish homework ... more
Google Home - Play '20 Questions'
An excellent time waster, users can play '20 Questions' with the machine. Yes, it might be kind of creepy.
Google Home - Play '20 Questions'
Photo: HANDOUT
An excellent time waster, users can play '20 Questions' with the machine. Yes, it might be kind of creepy.
Google Home - Keep you laughing
Had a rough day? Tell the Google Home to tell you a joke. Don't worry, it can take a tough crowd.
Google Home - Keep you laughing
Photo: Tim Bullard, © Houston Chronicle
Had a rough day? Tell the Google Home to tell you a joke. Don't worry, it can take a tough crowd.
Google Home - Finder of lost objects, not just the phone
Say you want to hide something important but don't want to forget. You can tell the Google Home where, say, your prized 1989 TV Guide is or maybe your passport are located in the home. Later, ask the Google Home where it is and it will cough up the location. less
Google Home - Finder of lost objects, not just the phone
Photo: YouTube
Say you want to hide something important but don't want to forget. You can tell the Google Home where, say, your prized 1989 TV Guide is or maybe your ... more
Google Home - Learn new voices
Google Home can learn the voices in the home and restrict things from unauthorized users. This could keep your mischievous 8-year-old from ordering a pizza when your back is turned. less
Google Home - Learn new voices
Photo: DreamWorks Animation, HONS
Google Home can learn the voices in the home and restrict things from unauthorized users. This could keep your mischievous 8-year-old from ordering a pizza when your back is ... more
NEW YORK (AP) — Alexa has a new job: hotel concierge.
Amazon has launched a version of Alexa for hotels that lets guests order room service through the voice assistant, ask for more towels or get restaurant recommendations without having to pick up the phone and call the front desk. Marriott has signed up for the service, and will place Amazon Echo smart speakers in 10 hotels this summer, including its Westin and St. Regis brands.
It is another way for Amazon to sell its voice assistant and devices to businesses and get Alexa in front of more customers. Amazon already sells a version of Alexa for workplaces, and has struck deals to place Alexa in cars and refrigerators. Alexa has become an important part of Amazon's business because it keeps users attached to Amazon services, such as music streaming.
Amazon said data from hotel guests will be deleted daily, and Marriott said those who don't want an Echo device in their room can ask to have it removed.
Hotels will be able to customize the responses Alexa gives their guests, such as nearby restaurant recommendations or pool hours. Other tasks that Alexa for Hospitality can do include checking guests out of their room, turning on the lights or playing lullabies to help them fall asleep.
Later this year, Amazon will allow hotel guests to link their Amazon.com account to Alexa so they can listen to their music playlists or audio books during their stay. Shopping, however, won't be allowed through the hotel version of Alexa, Amazon said.