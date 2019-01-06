CES 2019: Tech show isn't immune from government shutdown

People walk around the Las Vegas Convention Center during preparations for CES International, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. The CES 2019 gadget show kicks off Sunday. People walk around the Las Vegas Convention Center during preparations for CES International, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. The CES 2019 gadget show kicks off Sunday. Photo: John Locher, AP Photo: John Locher, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close CES 2019: Tech show isn't immune from government shutdown 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The CES 2019 gadget show is revving up in Las Vegas, but even technology's biggest trade event isn't immune to the effects of the partial government shutdown.

Organizers said Saturday that several scheduled government speakers have canceled their travel plans. These include Ajit Pai, head of the Federal Communications Commission, and at least nine other federal officials.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is still planning to deliver a keynote talk Wednesday on federal initiatives to advance drone technology and self-driving vehicles.

The technology extravaganza opens to attendees on Tuesday. Many large tech companies no longer exhibit at CES, but find other ways to make their presence known. Apple, for instance, has splayed a huge sign across a high-rise hotel overlooking the conference center.