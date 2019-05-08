California pot market not traced or tracked as promised

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The vast computer system designed to keep a watchful eye on California's legal marijuana market is falling far short of its intended goal.

Sixteen months after the start of broad legal sales, just a few hundred operators are entering data into the track-and-trace system, even though there are thousands of licensed companies.

The idea is to keep illicit pot from flowing into the legal market, and make sure legal operators don't drift into the black market.

For now, most California companies are documenting their business on paper invoices and manifests.

State officials say there hasn't been enough time to get licensees trained to use the computer system.

Critics say the absence of a comprehensive system invites trouble.

