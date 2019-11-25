https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/technology/article/EBay-selling-StubHub-to-viagogo-for-4-5-billion-14860551.php
EBay selling StubHub to viagogo for $4.05 billion
EBay is selling StubHub to ticket seller viagogo for $4.05 billion.
The addition of StubHub will allow viagogo to sell tickets in more than 70 countries and gives buyers access to a wider selection of tickets.
EBay bought StubHub in 2007 for $310 million.
Viagogo’s founder and CEO Eric Baker is a StubHub co-founder.
The sale is targeted to close by the end of 2020’s first quarter.
_____
This story has been corrected to show the transaction is worth $4.05 billion, not $4.5 billion.
View Comments