Experts say Tesla board may have too many ties to CEO Musk

Corporate governance experts say Tesla's board may be too close to Chairman and CEO Elon Musk, and that could be holding up any action taken on the company's leadership.

Musk announced on Twitter a plan to take Tesla private even though funding hasn't been solidified. He antagonized Wall Street analysts on a conference call. He labeled as a pedophile one of the men involved in rescuing those Thai soccer players trapped in a cave, for which he later apologized.

Yet Tesla's nine-member board, which includes Musk and his brother, Kimbal, has largely been silent. Five of the eight members, excluding Musk, have ties to the CEO or SpaceX, a privately held rocket company run by Musk.

Experts say Tesla has grown from a startup and needs more assertive directors.