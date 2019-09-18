Facebook auto-generating pages for Islamic State, al-Qaida
Desmond Butler and Barbara Ortutay, Associated Press
Updated
Pages from a confidential whistleblower's report obtained by The Associated Press, are photographed in Washington, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Facebook likes to say that its automated systems remove the vast majority of prohibited content glorifying the Islamic State group and al-Qaida before it’s reported. But a whistleblower’s complaint shows that Facebook itself has inadvertently produced dozens of pages in their names. less
Photo: Jon Elswick, AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook likes to say that its automated systems remove the vast majority of prohibited content glorifying the Islamic State group and al-Qaida before it's reported.
But a whistleblower's complaint shows that Facebook itself has inadvertently provided the two extremist groups with a networking and recruitment tool by producing dozens of pages in their names.
The social networking company appears to have made little progress on the issue in the four months since The Associated Press detailed how pages that Facebook auto-generates for businesses are aiding Middle East extremists and white supremacists in the United States.
The new details come from an update of a complaint to the Securities and Exchange Commission that the National Whistleblower Center plans to file this week.