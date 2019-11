Google digitizes artworks in Puerto Rico for 1st time

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The 1953 painting by Rafael Tufiño Figueroa features his mother with a red scarf on her head, a determined look on her face and heavy expression lines, a depiction of a working-class woman that broke from conventional portraits of the time.

"Goyita" is one of more than 350 paintings from Puerto Rico that Google Arts & Culture digitized for the first time with help from "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who unveiled late Thursday the online exhibition that features work from four Puerto Rico art institutions.

The aim is to expose the world to Puerto Rico art, preserve it and help museums in the U.S. territory that are struggling to exhibit paintings given budget cuts.

Miranda said its "it's a flare out to the world that there's incredible art here."