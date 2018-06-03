https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/technology/article/Russian-space-capsule-with-3-crew-lands-in-12963736.php
Russian space capsule with 3 crew lands in Kazakhstan
Updated 9:00 am, Sunday, June 3, 2018
Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky, AP
DZHEZKAZGAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — A Russian Soyuz space capsule carrying three astronauts from the International Space Station has landed in the steppes of Kazakhstan.
The capsule landed at 6:39 p.m. (1239 GMT) on Sunday without apparent problems, descending under a red-and-white parachute.
Aboard were Russian Anton Shkaplerov, American Scott Tingle and Japan's Norishige Kanai, ending a 168-day mission.
The orbiting laboratory now has a crew of three -- Americans Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold and Russian Oleg Artemyev. Another three astronauts are to be launched to the station on Wednesday.
