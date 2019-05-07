San Francisco to join list of those banning cashless stores

This Thursday, May 2, 2019, photo shows a sign posted on a door alerting customers that cash is not accepted at Freshroll Vietnamese Rolls and Bowls in San Francisco. San Francisco is about to require brick-and-mortar retailers to take cash in payment for goods, joining Philadelphia and New Jersey in banning a practice that critics say discriminates against the poor. less This Thursday, May 2, 2019, photo shows a sign posted on a door alerting customers that cash is not accepted at Freshroll Vietnamese Rolls and Bowls in San Francisco. San Francisco is about to require ... more Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close San Francisco to join list of those banning cashless stores 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco is about to require brick-and-mortar retailers to take cash as payment.

If approved by the Board of Supervisors at a meeting Tuesday, San Francisco would join Philadelphia and New Jersey in banning a growing paperless practice that critics say discriminates against low-income people who may not have access to credit cards.

Cashless retailers say it's safer and more efficient not to handle cash.

In many ways, the legislation is an easy call for San Francisco officials, who are striving to make life more equitable in a city with an enormous wealth gap.

Elected officials are passing bans after the rollout last year of cashless Amazon Go stores. The company has since agreed to accept cash at its stores, though it hasn't said when that will happen.