Tesla: Sales record within reach but deliveries are problem

DETROIT (AP) — Elon Musk is telling employees at Tesla that the company is close to a quarterly record for deliveries as it nears the end of the April-through-June period.

The CEO of the electric car company said in an internal memo this week that Tesla has enough orders to set a record, but it's having trouble shipping vehicles to the right locations.

He says Tesla will set a record if everyone goes all out before the quarter ends Sunday.

Wall Street will be watching. Shares of Tesla are down more than 30% this year with investors concerned about demand. In the first quarter Tesla delivered only 63,000 vehicles, a 31% drop from a record 90,700 in last year's fourth quarter.

Tesla still expects to deliver 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles this year.