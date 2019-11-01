The Latest: Police say number of wounded not clear

Contra Costa County Sheriff deputies investigate a multiple shooting in Orinda, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Four people were killed and four others wounded in a Halloween night party shooting at a large rental home in a wealthy San Francisco Bay Area community, police said Friday. The shooting in the city of about 20,000 just east of Berkeley, happened at a party attended by 100 people said police chief David Cook.

ORINDA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting in Northern California on Halloween night (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

Police investigating a Halloween night party shooting in the San Francisco Bay area that killed four people are now saying that an unknown number of people were wounded.

Authorities originally reported Friday that four people were wounded at the shooting at a home in the city of Orinda that had been rented out on Airbnb for what the renter told the homeowner would be a reunion.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's office said later on Facebook that the exact number of wounded victims was unknown because some went on their own to hospitals without the assistance of authorities.

Ben Drew, a spokesman for Muir Medical Center where wounded people were taken, says the facility received one victim in critical condition, another person in serious condition and a third who was treated and released. He said he could not specify their injuries.

Authorities have said three of the people who died were pronounced dead at the home and a fourth was pronounced dead at a hospital.

___

8 a.m.

The owner of the Northern California home where four people were killed and four wounded in a Halloween night shooting says a woman had rented the home through Airbnb for a family reunion.

Michael Wang tells The San Francisco Chronicle the reunion was supposed to have a dozen people and but that scores showed up for the party in Orinda, a wealthy city east of Berkeley.

Wang says he got calls from the neighbors about the noise and that his wife reached out to the woman, who claimed there were only 12 people in the home.

He says he saw more than a dozen people there using footage from the Ring doorbell camera at his house.

Airbnb spokesman Ben Breit says in an email that the company is "urgently investigating" what happened.

Police have not released further details about the shooting.

___

6 a.m.

Four people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting in northern California on Halloween night.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office announced the casualties in a tweet Friday. It said it is working with the police department in the city of Orinda, where the shooting took place. Neither department has released further details.

Video from the scene posted by KGO-TV showed multiple patients being loaded into ambulances as others limped away from the scene. Video also showed police talking to people who appeared injured.

A dispatcher at the sheriff's office said the public information officer would release more information later this morning, but he did not provide a time.