Treasury imposes sanctions on 3 North Korean hacking groups

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three North Korean hacking groups suspected of cyberattacks across the globe have been placed on a Treasury Department sanctions list.

The department says the groups are controlled by the government of North Korea and have targeted public and private sector computer networks to raise money for the North's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The Treasury identifies the groups by the names "Lazarus Group," ''Bluenoroff" and "Andariel."

The U.S. says Lazarus was behind in the 2017 WannaCry ransomware attack that shut down 300,000 computers in 150 countries, and was responsible for the 2014 cyberattack against Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The government's action makes it easier to seize any assets that the group may have within U.S. jurisdiction.