Trump accuses Google of rigged search results about him

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is accusing Google and other U.S. tech companies of rigging search results about him "so that almost all stories & news is BAD."

A top adviser says the White House is "taking a look" at whether Google should face federal regulation even though Trump is offering no evidence of such bias.

Google is pushing back sharply, saying, "We never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment."

Trump claims, "We have literally thousands and thousands of complaints coming in." He says Google, Twitter and Facebook are "really treading on very, very troubled territory and they have to be careful."