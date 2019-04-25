UK government says it hasn't decided yet on Huawei 5G role

LONDON (AP) — Britain's digital minister says the government has not yet decided whether to allow China's Huawei to supply parts for the U.K.'s new 5G wireless network.

Jeremy Wright says government officials and U.K. intelligence agencies are still carrying out a review on how best to strike the "difficult balance between security and prosperity."

He told lawmakers Thursday that "there has not been a final decision made on this subject."

The United States has been lobbying allies to exclude Huawei from all 5G networks, noting that the Chinese government can force the company to give it backdoor access to data.

Wright says it is unrealistic to try to eliminate all Chinese equipment from U.K. telecoms systems. He says "Huawei is a significant player in this market" and "there are very few others."