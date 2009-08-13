- Granger on Film: ‘Old’ puts a supernatural twist to a beach day
- Hybrid horror-LGBTQ film shot in Danbury accepted to 20 festivals
- Yale student to appear on Wednesday night episode of 'Jeopardy!'
- Blues Beat: Multitalented Jimbo Mathus and more on tap
- Granger on Film: ‘Ted Lasso’ scores big
- Filming in CT: Christmas movie set to film in New London
- At age 69, grizzled Irish actor Liam Neeson (“The Grey,” “Non-Stop,” “Cold Pursuit”) has become one of Hollywood’s most steadfast leading men, accustomed to coping with catastrophic situations. This time, he’s a rugged, long-haul trucker based in... By Susan Granger
- Trek along nearly 8 miles of trails in the Hadlyme Hills that travel across three preserves. By Peter Marteka
- The Darien Arts Center has hired dance instructor Brianna Gill is it looks to further expand its dance offerings this fall. By Brian Gioiele
- The D'Amelio sisters brought some famous Tik Tok friends with them for the visit. By Nicole Funaro
- The performance was inspired by a horror podcast that produced a series on the Donner Party. By Nicole Funaro
Latest News
- Guests can tour more than 450,000 blooming sunflowers spanning 15 acres of farmland at Buttonwood Farm. By Nicole Funaro
- From soaps to candles to cards, stickers and artwork, here are seven online stores to shop local in Connecticut. By Sarajane Sullivan
- Coinciding with the recent revelation of UFO reports, this frightening sci-fi fantasy imagines what might happen if, today, we learned about a future alien invasion and, perhaps, had the power to prevent it. In December 2022, Earthlings discover... By Susan Granger
- Comedian Rich Vos will perform at the Ridgefield Playhouse with Joe List and rising comedians Rosebud Baker and Ian Lara on July 11. By Andrea Valluzzo
- The Theatre Group, Inc will present the inaugural season of the Connecticut Shakespeare Festival at Auerfarm in Bloomfield July 7 to Aug. 22. By Andrea Valluzzo
- The Westport Country Playhouse’s virtual production of “Tiny House” is streaming through July 18.
- From noon to 4 p.m. attendees can enjoy live music, food and, as the library’s staff promises, plenty of “much-needed family fun.” By TinaMarie Craven
- The Oshima Brothers talk about their musical career and influences. The band will perform at MoCA Westport on July 9. By Mike Horyczun
- Looking to get out and have fun this summer with your four-legged pal by your side? Check out these six places to visit with Fido. By TinaMarie Craven
- If you’re looking for a Netflix series to stream, I highly recommend “Sweet Tooth.” As you might guess from the improbable title, it’s an unusual, post-apocalyptic tale, one that tugs at your heart. As the narrator (James Brolin) explains, in the... By Susan Granger
Most Popular
- ‘It’s just God awful’: Conservancy opposes bigger Fairfield affordable housing project
- Notre Dame Fairfield program helps Bridgeport students close opportunity gap
- The delta variant in Connecticut: Your questions answered
- On the Market: Renovated Fairfield estate comes with a working farm
- Officials: Fairfield home of CT’s largest spotted lanternfly population yet
- On the Market: Former 1920s Westport boat club now a 10-room home
- Police: Bear 211 put down after being hit by car in Easton
- This year, Independence Day celebrations are back on with fireworks, food trucks, games, concerts and more across Connecticut. By Sarajane Sullivan
- The Branford Arts & Cultural Alliance is brightening up more than the windows of an empty storefront with their pop-up gallery this summer. By Andrea Valluzzo
- We all want the best for our kids, but the film “Chasing Childhood” suggests that over scheduling kids isn’t the best step. By Andrea Valluzzo
- Entertain the children with one of these pre-planned day trips in Connecticut, all of which are fun for parents too. By Sarajane Sullivan
- Broadway talent will light up the stage at the Westport Country Playhouse for the theater’s “Cabaret in the Robards” series running June 26 to July 24. By Keith Loria