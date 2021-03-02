6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist images MARK PRATT, Associated Press March 2, 2021 Updated: March 2, 2021 8:37 a.m.
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss
2 of5 FILE - In this May 4, 2017, file photo, a mural that features Theodor Seuss Geisel, left, also known by his pen name Dr. Seuss, covers part of a wall near an entrance at The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, in Springfield, Mass. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author and illustrator's legacy, announced on his birthday, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it would cease publication of several children's titles including "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" and "If I Ran the Zoo," because of insensitive and racist imagery. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2013, file photo, Courtney Keating, education coordinator of The Literacy Center in Evansville, Ind., reads "If I Ran the Zoo," By Dr. Seuss, to passersby during an event to promote literacy along the Evansville Riverfront. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author and illustrator's legacy, announced on his birthday, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it would cease publication of several children's titles including "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" and "If I Ran the Zoo," because of insensitive and racist imagery. (Erin McCracken/Evansville Courier & Press via AP, File) Erin McCracken/AP Show More Show Less
BOSTON (AP) — Six Dr. Seuss books — including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo” — will stop being published because of racist and insensitive imagery, the business that preserves and protects the author's legacy said Tuesday.
“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press in a statement that coincided with the late author and illustrator’s birthday.