Accuser at R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial resumes testimony TOM HAYS, Associated Press Aug. 19, 2021 Updated: Aug. 19, 2021 2:33 p.m.
1 of8 In this courtroom sketch Jerhonda Pace testifies against R&B star R. Kelly during the singer's sex abuse trial Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) Elizabeth Williams/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 In this courtroom artist's sketch made from a video screen monitor of a Brooklyn courtroom, defendant R. Kelly, top left, listens as Jerhonda Pace, far left, testifies against the R&B star during the singer's sex abuse trial, Wednesday Aug. 18, 2021, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) Elizabeth Williams/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 In this courtroom artist's sketch made from a video screen monitor of a Brooklyn courtroom, defendant R. Kelly, left, listens during the opening day of his trial, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in New York. The prosecutor described sex abuse claims against Kelly, saying the long-anticipated trial now underway was "about a predator" who used his fame to entice girls, boys and young women before dominating and controlling them physically, sexually and psychologically. Elizabeth Williams/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - R&B singer R. Kelly leaves the Cook County Criminal Court Building on June 13, 2008, in Chicago. Kelly was acquitted on all counts after less than a full day of deliberations. The 54-year-old R&B singer will once again head to court this week. His federal trial in New York begins Wednesday, Aug. 18. 2021, and will explore years of sexual abuse allegations. He has vehemently denied the allegations against him. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 R. Kelly's attorney Deveraux Cannick is surrounded by reporters as he leaves Brooklyn Federal court during the R&B star's trial, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in New York. The long-anticipated federal trial arose from years of allegations that the 54-year-old Kelly sexually abused women and girls. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
NEW YORK (AP) — A key accuser at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial returned to the witness stand on Thursday, saying he often videotaped their sexual encounters and demanded she dress like a Girl Scout during a relationship that began when she was a minor.
Jerhonda Pace resumed her testimony in Brooklyn federal court a day after telling jurors she was a 16-year-old virgin and a member of Kelly’s fan club when he invited her to his mansion in 2010. While there, she said, she was told to follow “Rob’s rules” — edicts restricting how she could dress, who she could speak with and when she could use the bathroom.