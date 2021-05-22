Alert: Rock band Maneskin wins Eurovision Song Contest for Italy

Skip to main content
Rock band Maneskin wins Eurovision Song Contest for Italy
Entertainment
Rock band Maneskin wins Eurovision Song Contest for Italy
May 22, 2021
May 22, 2021
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Rock band Maneskin wins Eurovision Song Contest for Italy.