Aretha Franklin's music rising on charts following her death

Photo: Jose Luis Magana, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - This Jan. 14, 2012 file photo, shows singer Aretha Franklin performing during the BET Honors at the Warner Theatre in Washington. Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at her home in Detroit. She was 76. less FILE - This Jan. 14, 2012 file photo, shows singer Aretha Franklin performing during the BET Honors at the Warner Theatre in Washington. Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at her home in Detroit. She was ... more Photo: Jose Luis Magana, AP Aretha Franklin's music rising on charts following her death 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Aretha Franklin's music quickly climbed the iTunes' charts following her death on Thursday.

Her "30 Greatest Hits" album hit the No. 1 spot, replacing Nicki Minaj's new album, while "Respect" reached No. 2 on the songs' charts.

More songs from Franklin, including "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," ''Think," ''Chain of Fools" and "I Say A Little Prayer," were in the Top 40.

The iTunes charts tracks digital sales and is updated multiple times each day.

Franklin died of pancreatic cancer at age 76. She had battled undisclosed health issues in recent years and in 2017 announced her retirement from touring.