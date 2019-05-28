Belgium's ex-monarch agrees to DNA test in love child case

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium's former monarch Albert II has agreed to a DNA test demanded by a woman who claims to be his love child.

King Albert II, who abdicated in 2013 for health reasons, is facing a daily fine of 5,000 euros ($5,600) for failing to provide his DNA in the case brought by Delphine Boel.

She has been trying to establish paternity for years and her story has often made headlines. Albert, 84, has never publicly denied being her father but so far refused to provide DNA.

She reacted with relief Tuesday saying that final proof would soon be in the hands of the judiciary.

The lawyer for the former monarch said the DNA results would have to be sealed until later in the legal case that started against him.