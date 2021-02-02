Capt. Tom Moore, UK veteran who walked for NHS, dies at 100 DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press Feb. 2, 2021 Updated: Feb. 2, 2021 11:31 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — Capt. Tom Moore, the World War II veteran who walked into the hearts of a nation in lockdown as he shuffled up and down his garden to raise money for healthcare workers has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 100.
His family announced his death on Twitter, posting a picture of him behind his walker in a happy moment, ready for an adventure.