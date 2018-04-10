Celeb birthdays for the week of April 15-21

April 15: Country singer Roy Clark is 85. Actress Claudia Cardinale is 80. Singer-guitarist Dave Edmunds is 75. Actor Michael Tucci ("Diagnosis Murder") is 72. Actress Lois Chiles ("Austin Powers") is 71. Actress Amy Wright is 68. Actress Emma Thompson is 59. Singer Samantha Fox is 52. Guitarist Ed O'Brien of Radiohead is 50. Actor Danny Pino ("Cold Case") is 44. Country singer Chris Stapleton is 40. Actor Luke Evans ("The Hobbit") is 39. Drummer Patrick Carney of The Black Keys is 38. Actor Seth Rogen is 36. Actress Alice Braga ("I Am Legend") is 35. Singer-songwriter Margo Price is 35. Drummer De'Mar Hamilton of Plain White T's is 34. Actress Samira Wiley ("Orange Is the New Black") is 31. Actress Emma Watson ("Harry Potter" movies) is 28. Actress Maisie Williams ("Game of Thrones") is 21.

April 16: Singer Bobby Vinton is 83. Midnight Oil singer-turned-politician Peter Garrett is 65. Actress Ellen Barkin is 64. Actor Michael Gill ("House of Cards") is 58. Singer-bassist Jason Scheff (Chicago) is 56. Singer Jimmy Osmond is 55. Singer David Pirner of Soul Asylum is 54. Actor-comedian Martin Lawrence is 53. Actor Jon Cryer is 53. Actor Peter Billingsley ("A Christmas Story") is 47. Actor Lukas Haas is 42. Broadway actress Kelli O'Hara is 42. Actress Sadie Sink ("Stranger Things") is 16.

April 17: Actor David Bradley ("Game of Thrones") is 76. Musician Jan Hammer is 70. Actress Olivia Hussey is 67. Actor Clarke Peters ("Treme") is 66. Singer-guitarist Pete Shelley of The Buzzcocks is 63. Rapper Afrika Bambaataa is 61. Actor Sean Bean ("Lord of the Rings") is 59. Actress Lela Rochon is 54. Actor William Mapother ("Lost") is 53. Actress Leslie Bega ("The Sopranos") is 51. Actor Henry Ian Cusick ("Scandal," ''Lost") is 51. Actress Kimberly Elise is 51. Singer Liz Phair is 51. Rapper-actor Redman is 48. Actress Jennifer Garner is 46. Singer Victoria Beckham of the Spice Girls is 44. Actor Tate Ellington ("Quantico") is 39. Actor Charlie Hofheimer ("24: Legacy") is 37. Actress Rooney Mara ("The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo") is 33. Actress Dee Dee Davis ("The Bernie Mac Show") is 22.

April 18: Actor Robert Hooks is 81. Actress Hayley Mills is 72. Actor James Woods is 71. Actress Cindy Pickett ("Ferris Bueller's Day Off") is 71. Keyboardist Walt Richmond of The Tractors is 71. Bassist Jim Scholten of Sawyer Brown is 66. Actor Rick Moranis is 65. Actor Eric Roberts is 62. Bassist Les Pattinson of Echo and the Bunnymen is 60. Actress Jane Leeves ("Hot in Cleveland," ''Fraiser") is 57. Talk-show host Conan O'Brien is 55. Actor Eric McCormack ("Will and Grace") is 55. Actress Maria Bello is 50. Actress Mary Birdsong ("Reno 911!") is 50. Actor David Hewlett ("Stargate: SG-1") is 50. Actor David Tennant ("Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire") is 47. Guitarist Mark Tremonti of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 44. Singer Trina of Trina and Tamara is 44. Actress Melissa Joan Hart ("Sabrina the Teenage Witch") is 42. TV personality Kourtney Kardashian is 39. Actress America Ferrera is 34. Actress Ellen Woglom ("Marvel's Inhumans") is 31. Actress Vanessa Kirby ("The Crown") is 30. Actress Alia Shawkat ("Arrested Development") is 29. Actress Chloe Bennet ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," ''Nashville") is 26. Singer Nathan Sykes of The Wanted is 25. Actor Moises Arias ("Hannah Montana") is 24.

April 19: Actress Elinor Donahue ("Father Knows Best") is 81. Keyboardist Alan Price of The Animals is 76. Actor Tim Curry is 72. Singer Mark "Flo" Volman of The Turtles is 71. Actor Tony Plana ("Ugly Betty") is 66. Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight is 53. Country singer Bekka Bramlett of Bekka and Billy is 50. Actress Kim Hawthorne ("Greenleaf") is 50. Actress Ashley Judd is 50. Singer Luis Miguel is 48. Actress Jennifer Esposito ("Blue Bloods") is 46. Actress Jennifer Taylor ("Two and a Half Men") is 46. Singer Madeleine Peyroux is 44. Actor James Franco is 40. Actress Kate Hudson is 39. Actor Hayden Christensen ("Star Wars Episodes II and III") is 37. Actress Catalina Sandino Moreno ("Che," ''Maria Full of Grace") is 37. Actress Ali Wong ("American Housewife") is 36. Drummer Steve Johnson of Alabama Shakes is 33.

April 20: Actor George Takei ("Star Trek") is 81. Singer Johnny Tillotson is 80. Actor Ryan O'Neal is 77. Keyboardist Craig Frost of Grand Funk Railroad is 70. Actor Gregory Itzin ("24") is 70. Actress Veronica Cartwright ("Aliens") is 69. Actress Jessica Lange is 69. Actor Clint Howard is 59. Actor Crispin Glover is 54. Actor Andy Serkis ("Lord of the Rings") is 54. Country singer Wade Hayes is 49. Actor Shemar Moore is 48. Actress Carmen Electra is 46. Actor Joey Lawrence ("Blossom," ''Brotherly Love") is 42. Multi-instrumentalist Clay Cook of the Zac Brown Band is 40.

April 21: Actor Charles Grodin is 83. Singer Iggy Pop is 71. Actress Patti LuPone is 69. Actor Tony Danza is 67. Actress Andie MacDowell is 60. Singer Robert Smith of The Cure is 59. Guitarist Michael Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 59. Actor-director John Cameron Mitchell ("Hedwig and the Angry Inch") is 55. Rapper Michael Franti of Spearhead is 52. Singer Glen Hansard is 48. Comedian Nicole Sullivan ("King of Queens") is 48. Guitarist David Brenner of Theory of a Deadman is 40. Actor James McAvoy ("The Last King of Scotland," ''The Chronicles of Narnia") is 39. Actor Terrence J ("Think Like a Man") is 36. Actor Frank Dillane ("Fear the Walking Dead") is 27. Singer Sydney Sierota of Echosmith is 21.