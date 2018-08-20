Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 26-Sept. 1

Aug. 26: Singer Vic Dana is 78. Singer Valerie Simpson of Ashford and Simpson is 73. Singer Bob Cowsill of The Cowsills is 69. Bandleader Branford Marsalis is 58. Guitarist Jimmy Olander of Diamond Rio is 57. Singer Shirley Manson of Garbage is 52. Guitarist Dan Vickrey of Counting Crows is 52. Drummer Adrian Young of No Doubt is 49. Actress Melissa McCarthy is 48. Actress Meredith Eaton (2017's "MacGyver," ''Family Law") is 44. Actor Mike Colter ("Jessica Jones") is 42. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 38. Actor Chris Pine is 38. Singer Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line is 33. Singer-actress Cassie is 32. Actor Evan Ross ("The Hunger Games: Mockingjay") is 30. Actress Danielle Savre ("Station 19," ''Heroes") is 30. Actor Dylan O'Brien (TV's "Teen Wolf") is 27. Actress Keke Palmer ("Akeelah and the Bee") is 25.

Aug. 27: Bluegrass singer-banjo player J.D. Crowe is 81. Actor Tommy Sands is 81. Musician Daryl Dragon of the Captain and Tennille is 76. Actress Tuesday Weld is 75. Actor G.W. Bailey ("M.A.S.H.," ''The Closer") is 74. Singer-bassist Tim Bogert of Vanilla Fudge is 74. Guitarist Jeff Cook of Alabama is 69. Actor Paul Reubens (Pee-Wee Herman) is 66. Guitarist Alex Lifeson of Rush is 65. Actor Peter Stormare ("Fargo," ''The Big Lebowski") is 65. Bassist Glen Matlock of The Sex Pistols is 62. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 57. Guitarist Matthew Basford of Yankee Grey is 56. Bassist Mike Johnson (Dinosaur Jr.) is 53. Percussionist Bobo of Cypress Hill is 51. Country singer Colt Ford is 49. Actress Chandra Wilson ("Grey's Anatomy") is 49. Bassist Tony Kanal of No Doubt is 48. Actress Sarah Chalke is 42. Rapper Mase is 41. Actress Demetria McKinney ("House of Payne") is 40. Actor Aaron Paul is 39. Guitarist Jon Siebels of Eve 6 is 39. Keyboardist Megan Garrett of Casting Crowns is 38. Actor Patrick J. Adams ("Suits") is 37. Actress Karla Mosley ("The Bold and the Beautiful") is 37. Singer Mario is 32. Actress Alexa PenaVega ("Spy Kids") is 30. Actor Ellar Coltrane ("Boyhood") is 24. Actress Savannah Paige Rae ("Parenthood") is 15.

Aug. 28: Actor Sonny Shroyer ("The Dukes of Hazzard") is 83. Actress Marla Adams ("The Young and the Restless") is 80. Actor Ken Jenkins ("Scrubs") is 78. Actor David Soul is 75. Actress Barbara Bach is 72. Actress Debra Mooney ("The Practice," ''Everwood") is 71. Singer Wayne Osmond of The Osmonds is 67. Actor Daniel Stern is 61. Actress Jennifer Coolidge is 57. Country singer Shania Twain is 53. Actor-singer Jack Black of Tenacious D is 49. Actor Jason Priestley ("Beverly Hills, 90210") is 49. Actor Daniel Goddard ("The Young and the Restless") is 47. Actor J. August Richards ("Kevin (Probably) Saves the World," ''Angel") is 45. Singer-bassist Max Collins of Eve 6 is 40. Actress Carly Pope ("Outlaw," ''24,") is 38. Country singer Jake Owen is 37. Country singer Leann Rimes is 36. Actor Armie Hammer is 32. Singer Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine is 32. Actress Shalita Grant ("NCIS: New Orleans") is 30. Singer Cassadee Pope ("The Voice") is 29. Actress Katie Findlay ("How to Get Away With Murder") is 28. Actor Samuel Larsen ("Glee") is 27. Actor Kyle Massey ("Cory in the House," ''That's So Raven") is 27. Actress Quvenzhane Wallis ("Beasts of the Southern Wild") is 15. Reality TV personality Honey Boo Boo (Alana Thompson) ("Here Comes Honey Boo Boo") is 13.

Aug. 29: Actress Betty Lynn ("The Andy Griffith Show") is 92. Movie director William Friedkin is 83. Actor Elliott Gould is 80. TV personality Robin Leach ("Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous") is 77. Actress Deborah Van Valkenburgh ("Too Close for Comfort") is 66. Keyboardist Dan Truman of Diamond Rio is 62. Actress Rebecca DeMornay is 59. Singer Carl Martin of Shai is 48. Actress Carla Gugino is 47. Guitarist Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty is 43. Actor John Hensley ("Nip/Tuck") is 41. Actress Kate Simses ("Dr. Ken") is 39. Bassist David Desrosiers of Simple Plan is 38. Actress Jennifer Landon ("As the World Turns") is 35. Actress Lea Michele ("Glee") is 32. Actress Charlotte Ritchie ("Call the Midwife") is 29. Singer Liam Payne of One Direction is 25.

Aug. 30: Actress Elizabeth Ashley is 79. Actor-turned-politician Ben Jones ("The Dukes of Hazzard") is 77. Actress Peggy Lipton ("The Mod Squad") is 72. Comedian Lewis Black ("The Daily Show") is 70. Jazz saxophonist Gerald Albright is 61. Actor Michael Chiklis ("The Fantastic Four," ''The Shield") is 55. Actress Michael Michele ("ER," ''Homicide: Life on the Street") is 52. Country singer Sherrie Austin is 47. Guitarist Lars Frederiksen of Rancid is 47. Actress Cameron Diaz is 46. TV personality Lisa Ling ("The View") is 45. Singer-guitarist Aaron Barrett of Reel Big Fish is 44. Actor Michael Gladis ("Reckless," ''Mad Men") is 41. Drummer Matt Taul (Tantric, Days of the New) is 40. Singer Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive is 33. Guitarist Ryan Ross (Panic at the Disco) is 32. Actress Johanna Braddy ("Quantico") is 31.

Aug. 31: Actor Warren Berlinger ("Operation Petticoat," ''The Joey Bishop Show") is 81. Drummer Jerry Allison of Buddy Holly and the Crickets is 79. Singer Van Morrison is 73. Guitarist Rudolf Schenker of Scorpions is 70. Actor Richard Gere is 69. Actor Stephen Henderson ("Fences," ''Manchester by the Sea") is 69. Singer Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze is 61. Drummer Gina Schock of The Go-Go's is 61. Singer Tony DeFranco of The DeFranco Family is 59. Keyboardist Larry Waddell of Mint Condition is 55. Guitarist Jeff Russo of Tonic is 49. Singer Deborah Gibson is 48. Bassist Greg Richling of The Wallflowers is 48. Actor Zack Ward ("A Christmas Story," ''Titus") is 48. Actor Chris Tucker ("Rush Hour") is 46. Actress Sara Ramirez ("Grey's Anatomy") is 43. Singer Tamara of Trina and Tamara is 41.

Sept. 1: Actor George Maharis ("Route 66") is 90. Comedian-actress Lily Tomlin is 79. Actor Don Stroud is 75. Singer Archie Bell of Archie Bell and the Drells is 74. Singer Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees is 72. Drummer Greg Errico of Sly and the Family Stone is 70. Talk-show host Dr. Phil is 68. Singer Gloria Estefan is 61. Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 54. DJ Spigg Nice of Lost Boyz is 48. Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira ("Desperate Housewives") is 47. Actor Maury Sterling ("Homeland") is 47. Actor Scott Speedman ("Felicity") is 43. Singer Angaleena Presley of Pistol Annies is 42. Actress Zoe Lister-Jones ("Life in Pieces," ''New Girl") is 36. Guitarist Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy is 34.