Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5

In this combination photo of celebrities with birthdays from Aug. 30-Sept. 5, Cameron Diaz, from left, arrives for her 92Y In Conversation with Rachael Ray on April 5, 2016, in New York, Chris Tucker arrives at the EBONY Power 100 Gala on Nov. 30, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif., Lily Tomlin arrives at the 17th Annual Women's Image Awards on Feb. 10, 2016, in Los Angeles, Salma Hayek arrives at the Oscars on Feb. 9, 2020, in Los Angeles., Charlie Sheen, ambassador of the condom brand Lelo Hex, poses for photographers after a press conference to celebrate the launch on June 16, 2016, in London, Beyonce poses in the press room at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles and Rose McGowan poses for a portrait on Jan. 3, 2020, in New York.

Aug. 30: Actor Elizabeth Ashley is 81. Actor-turned-politician Ben Jones (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 79. Actor John Kani (“Black Panther”) is 78. Comedian Lewis Black (“The Daily Show”) is 72. Actor Timothy Bottoms (film’s “The Last Picture Show,” TV’s “The Paper Chase”) is 67. Jazz saxophonist Gerald Albright is 63. Actor Michael Chiklis (“The Fantastic Four,” ″The Shield”) is 57. Actor Michael Michele (“ER,” ″Homicide: Life On The Street”) is 54. Country singer Sherrie Austin is 49. Guitarist Lars Frederiksen of Rancid is 49. Actor Cameron Diaz is 48. TV personality Lisa Ling (“The View”) is 47. Singer-guitarist Aaron Barrett of Reel Big Fish is 46. Actor Raul Castillo (“Looking”) is 43. Actor Michael Gladis (“Reckless,” ″Mad Men”) is 43. Drummer Matt Taul (Tantric, Days of the New) is 42. Singer Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive is 35. Guitarist Ryan Ross (Panic At The Disco) is 34. Actor Johanna Braddy (“Quantico”) is 33.

Aug: 31: Actor Warren Berlinger (“Operation Petticoat,” ″The Joey Bishop Show”) is 83. Drummer Jerry Allison of Buddy Holly and the Crickets is 81. Singer Van Morrison is 75. Violinist Itzhak Perlman is 75. Guitarist Rudolf Schenker of Scorpions is 72. Actor Richard Gere is 71. Actor Stephen Henderson (“Fences,” ″Manchester by the Sea”) is 71. Singer Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze is 63. Drummer Gina Schock of The Go-Go’s is 63. Singer Tony DeFranco of The DeFranco Family is 61. Keyboardist Larry Waddell of Mint Condition is 57. Actor Jaime P. Gomez (“Nash Bridges”) is 55. Guitarist Jeff Russo of Tonic is 51. Singer Deborah Gibson is 50. Bassist Greg Richling of The Wallflowers is 50. Actor Zack Ward (“A Christmas Story,” ″Titus”) is 50. Actor Chris Tucker (“Rush Hour”) is 48. Actor Sara Ramirez (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 45. Singer Tamara of Trina and Tamara is 43.

Sept. 1: Actor George Maharis (“Route 66”) is 92. Comedian-actor Lily Tomlin is 81. Actor Don Stroud is 77. Singer Archie Bell of Archie Bell and the Drells is 76. Singer Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees is 74. Drummer Greg Errico of Sly and the Family Stone is 72. Talk show host Dr. Phil is 70. Singer Gloria Estefan is 63. Jazz saxophonist Boney James is 59. Singer-guitarist Grant Lee Phillips (“Gilmore Girls”) is 57. Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 56. DJ Spigg Nice of Lost Boyz is 50. Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira (“Desperate Housewives”) is 49. Actor Maury Sterling (“Homeland”) is 49. Actor Scott Speedman (“Felicity”) is 45. Singer Angaleena Presley of Pistol Annies is 44. Actor Boyd Holbrook (“Narcos”) is 39. Actor Zoe Lister-Jones (“Life in Pieces,” ″New Girl”) is 38. Guitarist Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy is 36. Actor Aisling Loftus (“Mr. Selfridge”) is 30.

Sept. 2: Dancer-actor Marge Champion is 101. Singer Jimmy Clanton is 82. Singer Sam Gooden of The Impressions is 81. Singer-turned-minister Joe Simon is 77. Singer Rosalind Ashford of Martha and the Vandellas is 77. Sportscaster Terry Bradshaw is 72. Actor Mark Harmon is 69. Actor Linda Purl is 65. Drummer Jerry Augustyniak of 10,000 Maniacs is 62. Drummer Paul Deakin of The Mavericks is 61. Actor Keanu Reeves is 56. Actor Salma Hayek is 54. Actor Tuc Watkins (“One Life To Live”) is 54. Actor Cynthia Watros (“Lost,” ″Titus”) is 52. Singer K-Ci of K-Ci and JoJo is 51. Actor Nicholas Pinnock (“For Life”) is 47. Comedian Katt Williams (“Norbit”) is 47. Actor Michael Lombardi (“Rescue Me”) is 46. Actor Tiffany Hines (“Nikita,” “Bones”) is 43. Bassist Sam Rivers of Limp Bizkit is 43. Actor Jonathan Kite (“2 Broke Girls”) is 41. Actor Joshua Henry (“Hamilton”) is 36. Actor Allison Miller (“A Million Little Things”) is 35. Drummer Spencer Smith (Panic at the Disco) is 33. DJ-music producer Zedd is 31.

Sept. 3: Actor Pauline Collins is 80. Singer-guitarist Al Jardine of The Beach Boys is 78. Actor Valerie Perrine is 77. Drummer Donald Brewer of Grand Funk Railroad is 72. Guitarist Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols is 65. Actor Steve Schirripa (“The Sopranos”) is 63. Actor Holt McCallany (“Lights Out,” ″CSI: Miami”) is 56. Guitarist Todd Lewis of The Toadies is 55. Actor Costas Mandylor (“Picket Fences”) is 55. Actor Charlie Sheen is 55. Singer Jennifer Paige is 47. Musician Redfoo of LMFAO is 45. Actor Ashley Jones (“True Blood”) is 44. Actor Nichole Hiltz (“In Plain Sight”) is 42. Actor Joel Johnstone (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 42. Actor Nick Wechsler (“Revenge,” ″Roswell”) is 42. Guitarist Tomo Milicevic of 30 Seconds To Mars is 41. Actor Garrett Hedlund (“Tron”) is 36. Singer August Alsina is 28.

Sept. 4: Actor Mitzi Gaynor is 89. Singer Sonny Charles of the Checkmates, Ltd. Is 80. Actor Kenneth Kimmins (“Coach”) is 79. Singer Merald “Bubba” Knight of Gladys Knight and the Pips is 78. TV personality Dr. Jan Pol (“The Incredible Dr. Pol”) is 78. Actor Jennifer Salt (“Soap”) is 76. Bassist Ronald LaPread (The Commodores) is 70. Actor Judith Ivey is 69. Drummer Martin Chambers of The Pretenders is 69. Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs (“Welcome Back, Kotter”) is 67. Actor Khandi Alexander (“ER,” ″NewsRadio”) is 63. Actor-comedian Damon Wayans is 60. Guitarist Kim Thayil of Soundgarden is 60. Actor Richard Speight Jr. (“The Agency”) is 51. Actor Noah Taylor (2005′s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” ″Game of Thrones”) is 51. Actor Ione Skye is 50. DJ-music producer Mark Ronson is 45. Singer Richard Wingo of Jagged Edge is 45. Bassist Ian Grushka of New Found Glory is 43. Actor Wes Bentley (“American Beauty”) is 42. Actor Max Greenfield (“New Girl”) is 41. Country singer Granger Smith is 41. Singer Dan Miller of O-Town is 40. Singer Beyoncé Knowles (Destiny’s Child) is 39. Singer-guitarist Tom Gossin of Gloriana is 39. Actor Whitney Cummings (“Whitney”) is 38. Comedian Kyle Mooney (“Saturday Night Live”) is 36. Multi-instrumentalist Neyla Pekarek (The Lumineers) is 34. Singer James Bay is 30. Actor Trevor Gagnon (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 25.

Sept. 5: Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 91. Actors Lucille Soong (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 85. Actor William Devane (“Jessie Stone,” ″24″) is 81. Actor George Lazenby is 81. Actor Raquel Welch is 80. Singer Al Stewart is 75. Actor-director Dennis Dugan (“Big Daddy,” “Happy Gilmore”) is 74. Singer Loudon Wainwright III is 74. Saxophonist Mel Collins of King Crimson and of Kokomo is 73. Cartoonist Cathy Guisewite (“Cathy”) is 70. Actor Michael Keaton is 69. Drummer Jamie Oldaker of The Tractors is 69. Actor Debbie Turner-Larson (“The Sound of Music”) is 64. Actor Kristian Alfonso (“Days of Our Lives”) is 57. Singer Terry Ellis of En Vogue is 57. Drummer Brad Wilk of Rage Against the Machine (and of Audioslave) is 52. TV personality-musician Dweezil Zappa is 51. Actor Rose McGowan is 47. Actor Carice Van Houten (“Game of Thrones”) is 44. Keyboardist Kyle O’Quin of Portugal. The Man is 35. Actor Andrew Ducote (“Dave’s World”) is 34. Actor Skandar Keynes (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 29.