Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 13-19:
Feb. 13: Actor Kim Novak is 89. Actor Bo Svenson (“Walking Tall”) is 81. Actor Stockard Channing is 78. Talk show host Jerry Springer is 78. Singer Peter Gabriel is 72. Actor David Naughton is 71. Bassist Peter Hook of New Order and Joy Division is 66. Actor Matt Salinger is 62. Singer Henry Rollins is 61. Actor Neal McDonough (“Boomtown”) is 56. Singer Freedom Williams (C & C Music Factory) is 56. Actor Kelly Hu (“Martial Law”) is 54. Singer Matt Berninger of The National is 51. Bassist Todd Harrell (3 Doors Down) is 50. Drummer Scott Thomas of Parmalee is 49. Singer Feist is 46. MC Natalie Stewart of Floetry is 43. Actor Mena Suvari is 43.
