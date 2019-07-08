Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 14-20

July 14: Actress Nancy Olson ("Sunset Boulevard") is 91. Football player-turned-actor Rosey Grier is 87. Actor Vincent Pastore ("The Sopranos") is 73. Bassist Chris Cross of Ultravox is 67. Actor Jerry Houser ("Summer of '42") is 67. Actor Eric Laneuville ("St. Elsewhere") is 67. Actor Stan Shaw ("Harlem Nights") is 67. Singer-comedian Kyle Gass of Tenacious D is 59. Actress Jane Lynch ("Glee," ''Talladega Nights") is 59. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 58. Actor Matthew Fox ("Lost," ''Party of Five") is 53. Keyboardist Ellen Reid of Crash Test Dummies is 53. Singer-guitarist Tanya Donelly of Belly is 53. Actress Missy Gold ("Benson") is 49. Singer Tameka Cottle of Xscape is 44. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 44. Musician taboo of Black Eyed Peas is 44. Singer Dan Smith of Bastille is 33. Actress Sara Canning ("The Vampire Diaries") is 32. Singer Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons is 32.

July 15: Actor Patrick Wayne is 80. Singer Millie Jackson is 75. Guitarist-singer Peter Lewis of Moby Grape is 74. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 73. Drummer Artimus Pyle (Lynyrd Skynyrd) is 71. Actor Terry O'Quinn ("Lost," ''West Wing," ''Alias") is 67. Singer-guitarist David Pack (Ambrosia) is 67. Drummer Marky Ramone (The Ramones) is 67. Guitarist Joe Satriani is 63. Country songwriter Mac McAnally is 62. Actor Willie Aames ("Eight Is Enough," ''Charles In Charge") is 59. Model Kim Alexis is 59. Actress Lolita Davidovich is 58. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 58. Actress Shari Headley is 56. Actress Brigitte Nielsen is 56. Drummer Jason Bonham is 53. Actress Amanda Foreman ("Parenthood," ''Felicity") is 53. Singer Stokley of Mint Condition is 52. Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin ("Malcolm and Eddie") is 51. Actor Stan Kirsch (TV's "Highlander") is 51. Actor Reggie Hayes ("Girlfriends") is 50. Actor Jim Rash ("Community") is 48. Drummer John Dolmayan of System of a Down and of Scars On Broadway is 47. Actor Scott Foley ("Scandal," ''Felicity") is 47. Actor Brian Austin Green ("Beverly Hills 90210") is 46. Rapper Jim Jones is 43. Actress Diane Kruger ("National Treasure," ''Troy") is 43. Actress Lana Parrilla ("Once Upon A Time," ''Swingtown") is 42. Guitarist Ray Toro of My Chemical Romance is 42. Actress Laura Benanti ("Law and Order: SVU") is 40. Actor Taylor Kinney ("Chicago Fire") is 38. Singer Kia Thornton of Divine is 38. Actor Tristan "Mack" Wilds ("90210") is 30. Actor Iain Armitage ("Big Little Lies," ''Young Sheldon") is 11.

July 16: Singer William Bell is 80. Actor-singer Ruben Blades is 71. Drummer Stewart Copeland of The Police is 67. Actress Faye Grant ("Affairs of State") is 62. Dancer Michael Flatley ("Lord of the Dance") is 61. Actress Phoebe Cates is 56. Actor Paul Hipp is 56. Actor Daryl "Chill" Mitchell ("Ed") is 54. Actor Jonathan Adams ("Last Man Standing") is 52. Actor Will Ferrell is 52. Actress Rain Pryor ("Head of the Class") is 50. Actor Corey Feldman is 48. Singer-guitarist Ed Kowalczyk (Live) is 48. Singer Ryan McCombs (Drowning Pool) is 45. Actress Jayma Mays ("The Millers," ''Glee") is 40. Actress AnnaLynne McCord ("Nip/Tuck") is 32. Actor-singer James Maslow ("Big Time Rush") is 29. Actor Mark Indelicato ("Ugly Betty") is 25. Singer-guitarist Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer is 23.

July 17: Actor Donald Sutherland is 84. Actress-singer Diahann Carroll is 84. Guitarist Spencer Davis of the Spencer Davis Group is 80. Bassist Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath is 70. Actress Lucie Arnaz is 68. Actor David Hasselhoff is 67. Bassist Fran Smith Junior of The Hooters is 67. Actress Nancy Giles ("China Beach") is 59. Singer Regina Belle is 56. Country singer Craig Morgan is 55. Bassist Lou Barlow (Dinosaur Jr., Sebadoh, Folk Implosion) is 53. Contemporary Christian singer Susan Ashton is 52. Actor Andre Royo ("The Wire") is 51. Actress Bitty Schram ("Monk") is 51. Actor Jason Clarke ("Zero Dark Thirty," ''Dawn of the Planet of the Apes") is 50. Director F. Gary Gray ("Straight Outta Compton," ''Furious 8") is 50. Singer JC of PM Dawn is 48. Rapper Sole' is 46. Country singer Luke Bryan is 43. Actor Eric Winter ("Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay") is 43. Actor Mike Vogel ("Under the Dome," ''The Help") is 40. Actor Tom Cullen ("Downton Abbey") is 34. Actor Brando Eaton ("Dexter") is 33. Singer Jeremih is 32. Actress Billie Lourd ("Scream Queens") is 27.

July 18: Director Paul Verhoeven ("Basic Instinct," ''Showgirls") is 81. Singer Brian Auger is 80. Singer Dion is 80. Actor James Brolin is 79. Singer Martha Reeves of Martha and the Vandals is 78. Guitarist Wally Bryson of The Raspberries is 70. Actress Margo Martindale ("Sneaky Pete," ''The Americans") is 68. Bluegrass singer Ricky Skaggs is 65. Actress Audrey Landers ("Dallas") is 63. Drummer Nigel Twist of The Alarm is 61. Actress Anne-Marie Johnson ("That's So Raven," ''In the Heat of the Night") is 59. Actress Elizabeth McGovern ("Downton Abbey") is 58. Keyboardist John Hermann of Widespread Panic is 57. Talk show host/actress Wendy Williams is 55. Actor Vin Diesel is 52. Actor Grant Bowler ("True Blood," ''Ugly Betty") is 51. Actor Eddie Matos ("All My Children") is 47. Rapper M.I.A. is 44. Guitarist Daron Malakian of System of a Down and of Scars On Broadway is 44. Actress Elsa Pataky ("The Fast and the Furious" films) is 43. Drummer Tony Fagenson (Eve 6) is 41. Actress Kristen Bell is 39. Actor Michiel Huisman ("Game of Thrones") is 38. Singer Ryan Cabrera is 37. Actress Priyanka Chopra ("Quantico") is 37. Drummer Aaron Gillespie of Underoath is 36. Actor Chace Crawford ("Gossip Girl") is 34. Bassist Paul Kowert of Punch Brothers is 33. Guitarist Joe Dean Junior (Dailey and Vincent) is 30.

July 19: Actress Helen Gallagher ("Ryan's Hope") is 93. Country singer Sue Thompson is 93. Singer Vikki Carr is 79. Musician Commander Cody is 75. Actor George Dzundza is 74. Singer-bassist Alan Gorrie of Average White Band is 73. Guitarist Brian May of Queen is 72. Guitarist Bernie Leadon (Eagles, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 72. Actress Beverly Archer ("Major Dad, "Mama's Family") is 71. Actor Peter Barton ("Sunset Boulevard," ''Burke's Law") is 63. Drummer Kevin Haskins (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) is 59. Actor Campbell Scott is 58. Actor Anthony Edwards ("ER") is 57. Country singer Kelly Shiver (Thrasher Shiver) is 56. Actress Clea Lewis ("Ellen") is 54. Singer Urs Buhler of Il Divo is 48. Drummer Jason McGerr of Death Cab for Cutie is 45. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 43. Actress Erin Cummings ("Astronaut Wives Club") is 42. TV Chef Marcela Valladolid ("The Kitchen") is 41. Actor Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us") is 39. Actor Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural," ''Gilmore Girls") is 37. Actor Trai Byers ("Empire," ''Selma") is 36. Actress Kaitlin Doubleday ("Nashville," ''Empire") is 35. Comedian Dustin Ybarra ("Kevin (Probably) Saves the World") is 33. Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence ("Even Stevens") is 29.

July 20: Actress Sally Ann Howes ("Chitty Chitty Bang Bang") is 89. Rockabilly singer Sleepy LaBeef is 84. Actress Diana Rigg ("The Avengers") is 81. Bassist John Lodge of the Moody Blues is 76. Country singer T.G. Sheppard is 75. Singer Kim Carnes is 74. Guitarist Carlos Santana is 72. Guitarist Jay Jay French of Twisted Sister is 67. Drummer Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols is 63. Actress Donna Dixon ("Bosom Buddies") is 62. Keyboardist Mick McNeil of Simple Minds is 61. Country singer Radney Foster is 60. Actor Dean Winters ("30 Rock," Mayhem in Allstate commercials) is 55. Guitarist Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam is 53. Actor Reed Diamond ("Judging Amy," ''Homicide: Life on the Street") is 52. Actor Josh Holloway ("Lost") is 50. Singer Vitamin C is 50. Actress Sandra Oh is 48. Actor Omar Epps is 46. Actor Simon Rex is 45. Actress Judy Greer ("The Village," ''Arrested Development") is 44. Actor Charlie Korsmo ("Can't Hardly Wait," ''Hook") is 41. Singer Elliott Yamin ("American Idol") is 41. Model Gisele Bundchen is 39. Guitarist Mike Kennerty of All-American Rejects is 39. Actor Percy Daggs the Third ("Veronica Mars") is 37. Actor John Francis Daley ("Bones," ''Freaks and Geeks") is 34. Dancer-country singer Julianne Hough ("Dancing with the Stars") is 31. Actress Billi Bruno ("According to Jim") is 23.