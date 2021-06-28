Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 4-10:

July 4: Actor Eva Marie Saint is 97. Actor Gina Lollobrigida is 94. Actor Ed Bernard (“Police Woman,” ″White Shadow”) is 82. Actor Karolyn Grimes (Zuzu in “It’s A Wonderful Life”) is 81. Singer Annette Beard of Martha and the Vandellas is 78. TV personality Geraldo Rivera is 78. Percussionist Ralph Johnson of Earth, Wind and Fire is 70. Percussionist Domingo Ortiz of Widespread Panic is 69. Singer John Waite is 69. Guitarist Kirk Pengilly of INXS is 63. Steel guitarist Teddy Carr (Ricochet) is 61. DJ Zonka (Big Audio Dynamite) is 59. Singer Michael Sweet of Stryper is 58. Bassist Matt Malley (Counting Crows) is 58. Actor Tracy Letts (“Homeland”) is 56. Actor-comedian Al Madrigal (“Gary Unmarried,” ″The Daily Show”) is 50. Actor John Lloyd Young (“Jersey Boys”) is 46. Singer Stephen “Ste” McNally of BBMak is 43. Actor Becki Newton (“Ugly Betty”) is 43. Actor Mo McRae (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 39. Reality star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino (“Jersey Shore”) is 39. Singer Melanie Fiona is 38.

July 5: Musician Robbie Robertson is 78. Musician Huey Lewis is 71. Country keyboardist Charles Ventre of River Road is 69. Singer Marc Cohn is 62. Actor Dorien Wilson (“The Parkers,” ″Sister, Sister”) is 59. Actor Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie,” “The Sopranos”) is 58. Actor Kathryn Erbe (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent”) is 56. Rapper RZA of Wu-Tang Clan is 52. Singer Joe is 48. Drummer Bengt Lagerberg of The Cardigans is 48. Rapper Bizarre of D12 is 45. Rapper Royce da 5′9″ is 44. Musician Jason Wade of Lifehouse is 41. Musician Dave Haywood of Lady A is 39. Bassist Nick O’Malley of Arctic Monkeys is 36. Actor Jason Dolley (“Cory in the House”) is 30.

July 6: Singer Gene Chandler is 81. Country singer Jeannie Seely is 81. Actor Burt Ward (“Batman”) is 76. Actor Fred Dryer is 75. Actor Sylvester Stallone is 75. Actor Shelley Hack (TV’s “Charlie’s Angels”) is 74. Actor Allyce Beasley (“Moonlighting”) is 70. Actor Geoffrey Rush is 70. Actor Grant Goodeve (“Eight is Enough”) is 69. Singer Nanci Griffith is 68. Jazz trumpeter Rick Braun is 66. Actor Casey Sander (“Grace Under Fire”) is 66. Actor Jennifer Saunders (“Absolutely Fabulous”) is 63. Drummer John Keeble of Spandau Ballet is 62. Actor Pip Torrens (“The Crown”) is 61. Actor Brian Posehn (“Just Shoot Me”) is 55. Actor Robb Derringer (“Days of Our Lives”) is 54. “CBS This Morning” co-host John Dickerson is 53. Rapper Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan is 51. NBC Sports correspondent and former “Good Morning America” host Josh Elliott is 50. Rapper 50 Cent is 46. Actors Tia and Tamera (“Sister, Sister”) are 43. Comedian Kevin Hart is 42. Drummer Chris Wood of Bastille is 36. Actor Jeremy Suarez (“Bernie Mac”) is 31.

July 7: Bandleader Doc Severinsen is 94. Drummer Ringo Starr is 81. Singer-guitarist Warren Entner of the Grass Roots is 78. Actor Joe Spano is 75. Singer David Hodo (the construction worker) of The Village People is 74. Country singer Linda Williams is 74. Actor Shelley Duvall is 72. Actor Roz Ryan (“Amen”) is 70. Actor Billy Campbell (“Once and Again”) is 62. Bassist Mark White of the Spin Doctors is 59. Singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard (“Ally McBeal”) is 58. Comedian Jim Gaffigan is 55. Bassist Ricky Kinchen of Mint Condition is 55. Actor Amy Carlson (“Blue Bloods”) is 53. Actor Jorja Fox (“CSI”) is 53. Actor Cree Summer (“A Different World”) is 52. Actor Kirsten Vangsness (“Criminal Minds”) is 49. Actor Troy Garity (“Barbershop”) is 48. Actor Berenice Bejo (“The Artist”) is 45. Actor Hamish Linklater (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 45. Rapper Cassidy is 39. Actor Ross Malinger (“Sleepless in Seattle”) is 37. Comedian Luke Null (“Saturday Night Live”) is 31. Singer Ally Hernandez of Fifth Harmony (“The X Factor”) is 28. Drummer Ashton Irwin of 5 Seconds of Summer is 27. Country singer Maddie Marlow of Maddie and Tae is 26.

July 8: Singer Steve Lawrence is 86. Drummer Jaimoe Johanson of The Allman Brothers is 77. Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 77. Actor Kim Darby is 74. Actor Jonelle Allen (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 73. Children’s singer Raffi is 73. Actor Anjelica Huston is 70. Actor Kevin Bacon is 63. Country singer Toby Keith is 60. Guitarist Graham Jones of Haircut 100 is 60. Keyboardist Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode is 60. Singer Joan Osborne is 59. Actor Rocky Carroll (“NCIS”) is 58. Actor Michael B. Silver (“Instinct,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 54. Actor Billy Crudup (“Almost Famous”) is 53. Actor Michael Weatherly (“NCIS,” ″Dark Angel”) is 53. Singer Beck is 51. Country singer Drew Womack of Sons of the Desert is 51. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is 48. Guitarist Stephen Mason of Jars of Clay is 46. Actor Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 44. Actor Lance Gross (“House of Payne”) is 40. Actor Sophia Bush (“Chicago P.D.,” ″One Tree Hill”) is 39. Guitarist Jamie Cook of Arctic Monkeys is 36. Actor Maya Hawke (“Little Women,” ″Stranger Things”) is 23. Actor Jaden Smith (“The Pursuit of Happyness”) is 23.

July 9: Singer-actor Ed Ames of The Ames Brothers is 94. Actor Richard Roundtree is 79. Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew of The Crystals is 76. Actor Chris Cooper is 70. TV personality-turned-musician John Tesh is 69. Country singer David Ball is 68. Business leader Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”) is 67. Singer Debbie Sledge of Sister Sledge is 67. Actor Jimmy Smits is 66. Actor Tom Hanks is 65. Singer Marc Almond of Soft Cell is 64. Actor Kelly McGillis is 64. Singer Jim Kerr of Simple Minds is 63. Singer Courtney Love is 57. Bassist Frank Bello of Anthrax is 56. Actor David O’Hara (“The District”) is 56. Actor Pamela Adlon (“Louie”) is 55. Actor Scott Grimes (“ER,” ″Party of Five”) is 50. Musician Jack White is 46. Singer-guitarist Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse is 46. Actor Fred Savage is 45. Singer Dan Estrin of Hoobastank is 45. Actor Linda Park (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 43. Singer-actor Kiely Williams of 3LW (“Cheetah Girls” films) is 35. Actor Mitchel Musso (“Phineas and Ferb,” “Hannah Montana”) is 30. Actor Georgie Henley (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 26.

July 10: Actor William Smithers (“Dallas,” ″Peyton Place”) is 94. Singer Mavis Staples is 82. Actor Mills Watson (“B.J. and the Bear,” ″Lobo”) is 81. Actor Robert Pine (“CHiPS”) is 80. Guitarist Jerry Miller of Moby Grape is 78. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 74. Bassist Dave Smalley of The Raspberries is 72. Singer Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys is 67. Banjo player Bela Fleck of Bela Fleck and the Flecktones is 63. Actor Fiona Shaw (“True Blood,” ″Harry Potter” films) is 63. Drummer Shaw Wilson of BR549 is 61. Country singer Ken Mellons is 56. Guitarist Peter DiStefano of Porno for Pyros is 56. Actor Alec Mapa (“Ugly Betty” ″Half & Half”) is 56. Actor Gale Harold (“Hellcats”) is 52. Country singer Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts is 51. Actor Sofia Vergara (“Modern Family”) is 49. Singer Imelda May is 47. Actor Adrian Grenier (“Entourage,” ″Cecil B. DeMented”) is 45. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years a Slave”) is 44. Actor Gwendoline Yeo (“Desperate Housewives”) is 44. Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas (“American Pie”) is 41. Singer Jessica Simpson is 41. Bassist John Spiker of Filter is 40. Actor Heather Hemmens (“Hellcats”) is 37. Rapper-singer Angel Haze is 30. Singer Perrie Edwards of Little Mix is 28.