Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 31-April 6

March 31: Actor William Daniels ("St. Elsewhere," ''Boy Meets World") is 92. Actor Richard Chamberlain is 85. Actress Shirley Jones is 85. Musician Herb Alpert is 84. Actor Christopher Walken is 76. Comedian Gabe Kaplan ("Welcome Back Kotter") is 75. Guitarist Mick Ralphs of Bad Company and of Mott The Hoople is 75. Actress Rhea Perlman ("Cheers") is 71. Actor Robbie Coltrane ("Harry Potter" films) is 69. Actor Ed Marinaro ("Hill Street Blues," ''Sisters") is 69. Guitarist Angus Young of AC/DC is 64. Bassist Bob Crawford of The Avett Brothers is 48. Actor Ewan McGregor is 48. Rapper Tony Yayo is 41. Actress Kate Micucci ("Raising Hope") is 39. Actor Brian Tyree Henry ("Atlanta" ''Book of Mormon") is 37. Jazz trumpeter Christian Scott is 36. Guitarist Jack Antonoff of fun. and of Bleachers is 35. Actress Jessica Szohr ("Gossip Girl") is 34.

April 1: Actress Jane Powell ("Seven Brides for Seven Brothers") is 90. Actor Don Hastings ("As the World Turns") is 85. Actress Ali MacGraw is 80. Singer Rudolph Isley (Isley Brothers) is 80. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 71. Keyboardist Billy Currie of Ultravox is 69. Actress Annette O'Toole ("Smallville") is 67. Singer Susan Boyle is 58. Actor Jose Zuniga ("Mission Impossible: 3," ''Twilight") is 57. Country singer Woody Lee is 51. Actress Jessica Collins ("The Young and the Restless") is 48. Rapper-actor Method Man is 48. Filmmakers Albert and Allen Hughes ("Menace II Society," ''Dead Presidents") are 47. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is 46. Actor David Oyelowo ("Selma," ''The Butler") is 43. Actor Sam Huntington ("Superman Returns," ''Jungle 2 Jungle") is 37. Actor Taran Killam ("12 Years A Slave," ''Saturday Night Live") is 37. Actor Matt Lanter ("90210") is 36. Singer Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum is 33. Drummer Arejay Hale of Halestorm is 32. Actor Asa Butterfield ("Hugo," ''Nanny McPhee Returns") is 22.

April 2: Actress Linda Hunt is 74. Actor Sam Anderson ("Lost," ''ER," ''Perfect Strangers") is 72. Singer Emmylou Harris is 72. Actress Pamela Reed is 70. Drummer Dave Robinson of The Cars is 70. Country singer Buddy Jewell is 58. Actor Christopher Meloni ("Law and Order: Special Victims Unit") is 58. Singer Keren Woodward of Bananarama is 58. Country singer Billy Dean is 57. Actor Clark Gregg ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," ''The New Adventures of Old Christine") is 57. Actress Jana Marie Hupp ("Ed") is 55. Guitarist Greg Camp (Smash Mouth) is 52. Guitarist Tony Fredianelli of Third Eye Blind is 50. Actress Roselyn Sanchez (TV's "Grand Hotel," ''Without a Trace") is 46. Actor Pedro Pascal ("Game of Thrones") is 44. Actor Adam Rodriguez ("Criminal Minds," ''CSI: Miami") is 44. Actor Michael Fassbender ("Shame," ''Inglourious Basterds") is 42. Keyboardist Jesse Carmichael of Maroon 5 is 40. Actress Bethany Joy Galeotti ("One Tree Hill") is 38. Singer Lee Dewyze ("American Idol") is 33. Country singer Chris Janson is 33. Actor Drew Van Acker ("Training Day," ''Pretty Little Liars") is 33. Actor Jesse Plemons (TV's "Fargo," ''Breaking Bad") is 31.

April 3: Actress Doris Day is 97. Actress Marsha Mason is 77. Singer Wayne Newton is 77. Singer Tony Orlando is 75. Singer Richard Thompson is 70. Bassist Curtis Stone of Highway 101 is 69. Guitarist Mick Mars of Motley Crue is 63. Actor Alec Baldwin is 61. Actor David Hyde Pierce ("Frasier") is 60. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 58. Singer-guitarist Mike Ness of Social Distortion is 57. Singer Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) is 51. Actress Jennie Garth ("Beverly Hills 90210") is 47. Actor Adam Scott ("Parks and Recreation") is 46. Guitarist Drew Shirley of Switchfoot is 45. Actor Matthew Goode ("Downton Abbey," ''The Good Wife") is 41. Actress Cobie Smulders ("How I Met Your Mother") is 37. Singer Leona Lewis is 34. Actress Amanda Bynes is 33. Actress Rachel Bloom ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") is 32. Actress Hayley Kiyoko ("CSI: Cyber") is 28. Bassist Sam Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet is 20.

April 4: Actor Craig T. Nelson is 75. Actress Christine Lahti ("Chicago Hope") is 69. Singer Steve Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers is 68. Actress Mary-Margaret Humes ("Dawson's Creek," ''History of the World Part 1") is 65. Writer-producer David E. Kelley ("Ally McBeal," ''The Practice") is 63. Actress Constance Shulman ("Orange Is the New Black") is 61. Actor Hugo Weaving ("The Matrix," ''Lord of the Rings") is 59. Bassist Craig Adams (The Cult) is 57. Talk show host Graham Norton is 56. Comedian David Cross ("Arrested Development," ''Mr. Show") is 55. Actor Robert Downey Junior is 54. Actress Nancy McKeon is 53. Country singer Clay Davidson is 48. Singer Josh Todd of Buckcherry is 48. Singer Jill Scott is 47. Bassist Magnus Sveningsson of The Cardigans is 47. Magician David Blaine is 46. Singer Kelly Price is 46. Singer Andre Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 45. Guitarist Josh McSwain of Parmalee is 44. Actor James Roday ("Psych") is 43. Actress Natasha Lyonne ("Orange Is The New Black," ''American Pie") is 40. Actress Amanda Righetti ("The Mentalist") is 36. Actress-singer Jamie Lynn Spears ("Zoey 101") is 28. Actress Daniela Bobadilla ("Anger Management") is 26. Singer Austin Mahone is 23.

April 5: Horror filmmaker Roger Corman is 93. Country singer Tommy Cash is 79. Actor Michael Moriarty ("Law and Order") is 78. Singer Allan Clarke of The Hollies is 77. Actor Max Gail ("Sons and Daughters," ''Barney Miller") is 76. Actress Jane Asher is 73. Singer Agnetha Faltskog of Abba is 69. Actor Mitch Pileggi ("The X Files") is 67. Rapper-actor Christopher "Kid" Reid of Kid 'n Play ("House Party") is 55. Guitarist Mike McCready of Pearl Jam is 53. Singer Paula Cole is 51. Actress Krista Allen ("Baywatch," ''What About Brian") is 48. Actress Victoria Hamilton ("The Crown") is 48. Country singer Pat Green is 47. Rapper-producer Pharrell Williams is 46. Rapper Juicy J (Three 6 Mafia) is 44. Actor Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us") is 43. Singer-guitarist Mike Eli of The Eli Young Band is 38. Actress Hayley Atwell ("Marvel's Agent Carter") is 37. Actress Lily James ("Downton Abbey") is 30.

April 6: Actor Billy Dee Williams is 82. Actor Roy Thinnes ("The Invaders") is 81. Actor John Ratzenberger ("Cheers") is 72. Actress Marilu Henner ("Taxi," ''Evening Shade") is 67. Guitarist Warren Haynes of Gov't Mule is 59. Singer-guitarist Frank Black of The Pixies is 54. Actress Ari Meyers ("Kate & Ally") is 50. Actor Paul Rudd is 50. Actor Jason Hervey ("The Wonder Years") is 47. Bassist Markku Lappalainen (Hoobastank) is 46. Actor Zach Braff ("Scrubs") is 44. Actor Joel Garland ("Orange Is the New Black") is 44. Actress Candace Cameron Bure ("Full House") is 43. Actor Teddy Sears ("24: Legacy") is 42. Musician Robert Glasper is 41. Actress Eliza Coupe ("Happy Endings," ''Scrubs") is 38. Actor Charlie McDermott ("The Middle") is 29.