Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 18-24:

Oct. 18: Actor Dawn Wells (“Gilligan’s Island”) is 82. Singer Russ Giguere of The Association is 77. Actor Joe Morton is 73. Actor Pam Dawber is 70. Gospel singer Vickie Winans is 67. Actor Jon Lindstrom (“General Hospital”) is 63. Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 60. Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis is 59. Actor Vincent Spano is 58. Bassist Tim Cross (Sponge) is 54. Singer Nonchalant is 53. Actor Joy Bryant (“Parenthood”) is 46. Guitarist Peter Svensson of The Cardigans is 46. Actor Wesley Jonathan is 42. Singer Ne-Yo is 41. Country singer and “American Idol” contestant Josh Gracin is 40. Country musician Jesse Littleton (Marshall Dyllon) is 39. Actor Freida Pinto (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is 36. Jazz musician Esperanza Spalding is 36. Actor Zac Efron (“High School Musical,” ″Hairspray”) is 33. Actor Joy Lauren (“Desperate Housewives”) is 31. Actor Tyler Posey is 29. Actor Toby Regbo (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”) is 29.

Oct. 19: Actor Tony Lo Bianco (“The French Connection”) is 84. Artist Peter Max is 83. Actor Michael Gambon (“Harry Potter” films) is 80. Actor John Lithgow is 75. Singer Jeannie C. Riley is 75. Singer Patrick Simmons of The Doobie Brothers is 72. Actor Annie Golden (“Orange is the New Black”) is 69. Talk show host Charlie Chase is 68. Singer-keyboardist Karl Wallinger of World Party is 63. Singer Jennifer Holliday is 60. TV host Ty Pennington (“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 56. Singer-guitarist Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd and the Monsters is 55. Actor Jon Favreau is 54. “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker is 51. Comedian Chris Kattan (“Saturday Night Live”) is 50. Singer Pras Michel of The Fugees is 48. Actor Omar Gooding (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 44. Country singer Cyndi Thomson is 44. Writer-director Jason Reitman (“Juno”) is 43. Actor Benjamin Salisbury (“The Nanny”) is 40. Actor Gillian Jacobs (“Community”) is 38. Singer Zac Barnett of American Authors is 34. Actor Ciara Renee (“Legends of Tomorrow”) is 30. Actor Hunter King (“The Young and the Restless”) is 27.

Oct. 20: Rockabilly singer Wanda Jackson is 83. Actor-turned-nun Dolores Hart (“Where the Boys Are,” “King Creole”) is 82. Actor Melanie Mayron (“thirtysomething”) is 68. Director Danny Boyle (“Slumdog Millionaire,” “Trainspotting”) is 64. Actor Viggo Mortensen (“Lord of the Rings”) is 62. Drummer Jim “Soni” Sonefeld of Hootie and the Blowfish is 56. Bassist Doug Eldridge of Oleander is 53. “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin is 52. Actor Kenneth Choi (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 49. Rapper Snoop Dogg is 49. Country singer Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town is 49. Actor-comedian Dan Fogler (“Fantastic Beasts,” “The Walking Dead”) is 44. Saxophonist Jon Natchez of The War on Drugs is 44. Actor Sam Witwer (“Smallville,” “Battlestar Galactica”) is 43. Actor John Krasinski (“The Office”) is 41. Bassist Daniel Tichenor of Cage The Elephant is 41. Actor Katie Featherston (“Paranormal Activity”) is 38. Actor Jennifer Nicole Freeman (“My Wife and Kids”) is 35.

Oct. 21: Actor Joyce Randolph (“The Honeymooners”) is 96. Keyboardist Manfred Mann is 80. Guitarist Steve Cropper of Booker T. and the MG’s is 79. Singer Elvin Bishop is 78. TV judge Judy Sheindlin (“Judge Judy”) is 78. Actor Everett McGill (“Twin Peaks”) is 75. Trumpeter Lee Loughnane of Chicago is 74. Actor Dick Christie (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 72. Guitarist Charlotte Caffey of The Go-Go’s is 67. Director Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”) is 65. Singer Julian Cope is 63. Guitarist Steve Lukather of Toto is 63. Actor Ken Watanabe (“Letters from Iwo Jima,” ″The Last Samurai”) is 61. Actor Melora Walters (TV’s “Big Love,” film’s “The Butterfly Effect”) is 60. Singer-bassist Nick Oliveri (Queens of the Stone Age) is 49. Keyboardist Charlie Lowell of Jars of Clay is 47. Actor Jeremy Miller (“Growing Pains”) is 44. Singer Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion is 43. Actor Will Estes (“American Dreams”) is 42. Actor Michael McMillian (“True Blood”) is 42. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is 40. Actor Charlotte Sullivan (“Rookie Blue”) is 37. Actor Glenn Powell (“Hidden Figures”) is 32. Country singer Kane Brown is 27.

Oct. 22: Actor Christopher Lloyd is 82. Actor Derek Jacobi is 82. Actor Tony Roberts is 81. Actor Catherine Deneuve is 77. Musician Eddie Brigati of The Rascals and Joey Dee and the Starlighters is 75. Guitarist Leslie West of Mountain is 75. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 68. Keyboardist Greg Hawkes of The Cars is 68. Actor Luis Guzman (“Code Black”) is 64. Bassist Cris Kirkwood of Meat Puppets is 60. Actor Bob Odenkirk is 58. Christian singer TobyMac (dc Talk) is 56. Singer-songwriter Wesley Stace (John Wesley Harding) is 55. Actor Valeria Golino (“Rain Man,” “Hot Shots!”) is 54. Comedian Carlos Mencia is 53. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 52. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 52. Director Spike Jonze is 51. Rapper Tracey Lee is 50. Actor Saffron Burrows (“Boston Legal”) is 48. Actor Carmen Ejogo (“Selma”) is 47. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”) is 45. Guitarist Jon Foreman of Switchfoot is 44. Actor Michael Fishman (“Roseanne”) is 39. Guitarist Rickard Goransson of Carolina Liar is 37. Drummer Zac Hanson of Hanson is 35. Actor Corey Hawkins (TV’s “The Walking Dead,” film’s “Straight Outta Compton”) is 32. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki (“Stuart Little,” ″Jerry Maguire”) is 30. Actor Elias Harger (“Fuller House”) is 13.

Oct. 23: Singer Barbara Ann Hawkins of The Dixie Cups is 77. Director Ang Lee is 66. Jazz singer Dianne Reeves is 64. Country singer Dwight Yoakam is 64. Director-actor Sam Raimi (“Spider-Man” films) is 61. Singer “Weird Al” Yankovic is 61. Bassist Robert Trujillo of Metallica is 56. Singer David Thomas of Take 6 is 54. Drummer Brian Nevin of Big Head Todd and The Monsters is 54. Singer Junior Bryant of Ricochet is 52. Actor John Huertas (“Castle”) is 51. Country singer Jimmy Wayne is 48. Bassist Eric Bass of Shinedown is 46. “So You Think You Can Dance” host Cat Deeley is 44. Actor Ryan Reynolds is 44. Actor Saycon Sengbloh (TV’s “In The Dark”) is 43. Singer Matthew Shultz of Cage The Elephant is 37. “The View” host Meghan McCain is 36. Actor Masiela Lusha (“George Lopez”) is 35. Singer Miguel is 35. Actor Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) is 34. Actor Inbar Lavi (“Imposters,” ″Prison Break”) is 34. Actor Jessica Stroup (“90210”) is 34. Trumpeter Allen Branstetter of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 30. Actor Taylor Spreitler (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 27. Actor Margaret Qualley (TV’s “Fosse/Verdon”) is 26. Actor Amandla Stenberg (“The Hunger Games”) is 22.

Oct. 24: Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman is 84. Actor F. Murray Abraham is 81. Actor Kevin Kline is 73. Actor Doug Davidson (“The Young and the Restless”) is 66. Actor B.D. Wong is 60. Singer Michael Trent of Shovels and Rope is 43. Drummer Ben Gillies of Silverchair is 41. Singer Monica is 40. Singer-actor and co-host of “The Real” Adrienne Bailon Houghton of 3LW (“The Cheetah Girls”) is 37. Actor Tim Pocock (TV’s “Camp,” film’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”) is 35. Rapper-actor Drake is 34. Actor Shenae Grimes (“90210”) is 31. Actor Eliza Taylor (“The 100”) is 31. Actor Ashton Sanders (“Moonlight”) is 25. Actor Hudson Yang (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 17.