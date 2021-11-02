College cancels Meacham talk over Planned Parenthood ties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A conservative Christian university withdrew an invitation for historian Jon Meacham to speak during inaugural activities for its new president this week after critics complained the Pulitzer Prize-winning author has appeared at Planned Parenthood events.
Samford University, located in suburban Birmingham, announced the cancellation of Meacham's appearance, which had been set for Wednesday, after an online petition cited his speeches to Planned Parenthood, which provides abortion and other medical care for women.