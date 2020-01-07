Country group Rascal Flatts announce farewell tour in 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country group Rascal Flatts will bless the broken road this year on their farewell tour on their 20th anniversary together.

The trio of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney announced the tour on “CBS This Morning,” on Tuesday, saying there were no plans for the band after this tour, although LeVox said they would release new music this year.

The tour will begin in Indianapolis in June and run through October.

The band formed in 2000 and has had more than a dozen No. 1 country hits, including crossover successes with songs like “Bless the Broken Road,” “Life Is A Highway" and “What Hurts The Most."

They were among the most popular country acts in the 2000s, releasing several multiplatinum albums and scoring 40 awards over their career. They've been named top country group of the year seven times at the ACM Awards, six times at the CMA Awards, and four times at the American Music Awards.

Marked by LeVox's notable tenor vocals, the group ushered in a more pop and adult contemporary sound to country radio. Some of their other country hits include “Here Comes Goodbye,” “Feels Like Today,” and “Melt.” Their 2004 version of “Bless the Broken Road,” which was originally recorded by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, earned a Grammy for Best Country Song for the songwriters Bobby Boyd, Jeff Hanna and Marcus Hummon.

They also are known for helping to break out new acts including Blake Shelton and Taylor Swift, who opened for them in 2006 as a teenager.