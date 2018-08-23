Court frees French rappers ahead of fight trial

PARIS (AP) — French rappers Booba and Kaaris are being released from custody ahead of their expected trial next month for fighting inside Paris' Orly airport.

Their lawyers said a Paris appeals court ordered their release Thursday morning. They are not allowed to leave France and must turn in their passports.

Booba is among France's most successful contemporary rap artists.

The fight on Aug. 1 delayed flights. It pitted the entourage of Booba against that of his rival and former collaborator Kaaris, according to French media.

Video filmed and posted online by passengers showed men scuffling, throwing punches and then ransacking a Duty Free store in an Orly departure lounge.

Booba and Kaaris used to be close friends and collaborated on the hit 2012 track "Kalash." But their relationship soured following the release of the recording.