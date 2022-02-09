Damon Galgut, Colm Toibin among Folio Prize finalists

LONDON (AP) — Novels by Damon Galgut and Colm Toibin are among eight books contending for Britain’s Rathbones Folio Prize for literature.

Galgut’s Booker Prize-winning South African story “The Promise” and Toibin’s novel about Thomas Mann, “The Magician,” were on the shortlist announced Wednesday for the multi-genre 30,000 pound ($41,000) prize.