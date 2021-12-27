Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58 RYAN PEARSON, AP Entertainment Writer Dec. 27, 2021 Updated: Dec. 27, 2021 12:28 a.m.
FILE - Jean-Marc Vallée arrives at the 29th American Cinematheque Awards honoring Reese Witherspoon at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on Oct. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles.
FILE - Actor Jake Gyllenhaal, left, and director Jean-Marc Vallée attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle party at the Windsor Arms Hotel during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 6, 2014, in Toronto.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series “Big Little Lies” and whose 2013 drama “Dallas Buyers Club” earned multiple Oscar nominations, has died. He was 58.
His representative Bumble Ward said Sunday that Vallée died suddenly in his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada, over the weekend.