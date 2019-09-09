Eddie Redmayne happy to reunite with Felicity Jones

FILE - This Feb. 2, 2015 file photo shows Felicity Jones, left, and Eddie Redmayne at the 87th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jones and Redmayne, who starred in "Theory of Everything," reunite for their latest film "The Aeronauts."

TORONTO (AP) — As soon as Eddie Redmayne read the script for "The Aeronauts," he knew whom his co-star should be: His "Theory of Everything" co-star Felicity Jones. He says he called her as soon as he finished it and said he would do the movie if she would.

The pair talked about their reunion as the film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday.

Jones says reuniting with Redmayne "felt really natural." But she adds that what made her do the film was that the parts for both were so good.

In the true story, Jones plays pilot Amelia Wren, while Redmayne portrays scientist James Glaisher. Both find themselves in an epic fight for survival as they attempt to discover how high they can rise in a hot-air balloon.