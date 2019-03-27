English beat founder 'Ranking Roger' Charlery dies at 56

LONDON (AP) — Musician "Ranking Roger" Charlery, singer with ska band The English Beat, has died at the age of 56.

The band says Charlery died Tuesday "peacefully at his home surrounded by family." He suffered a stroke last year and had been diagnosed with brain tumors and lung cancer.

Formed in 1978, The Beat — rebranded The English Beat in North America — were key players in Britain's "two-tone" ska movement. The band's hits included "Mirror in the Bathroom," ''Tears of a Clown" and "Stand Down Margaret," a political anthem directed at Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Charlery later formed General Public and recorded with Sting.

Sting said Wednesday that Charlery had been at the center of a "febrile and explosive clash of cultures, uniquely placed to document the excitement of those times."