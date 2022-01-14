Ex-Johnson aide says sorry for party on eve of royal funeral JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Jan. 14, 2022 Updated: Jan. 14, 2022 6:42 a.m.
1 of6 FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits alone in St. George's Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip, the man who had been by her side for 73 years, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Boris Johnson's former communications chief has apologized "unreservedly" on Friday for a lockdown-breaching party in Downing Street last year. The Daily Telegraph said Downing Street staff drank, danced and socialized on April 16 last year, the night before the funeral of Prince Philip. The next day, the widowed Queen Elizabeth II sat alone in the church during her husband's funeral service in order to adhere to social distancing rules. (Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP, File) Jonathan Brady/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson’s former communications chief apologized “unreservedly” on Friday for a lockdown-breaching party in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral last year — the latest in a string of allegedly rule-flouting gatherings that are threatening to topple the British prime minister.
Former Downing Street Director of Communications James Slack said his April 2021 job-leaving party “should not have happened at the time that it did.”