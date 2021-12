The Fairfield University Art Museum is expanding its collection to include more works by Black artists.

Last year, the museum created a fund solely dedicated to acquiring art by contemporary Black artists. The fund serves to fill a major gap in the university’s permanent collection, according to the museum’s executive director, Carey Weber.

“I just think it's important for our collection to reflect our community,” Weber said. “And right now, our collection is not doing that.”

Through the fund, the museum recently acquired two new pieces by Black artists.

The first is “Cardboard Slave Kit, Abolitionist Blend DIY” by artist Roberto Visani. The piece is designed to be taken apart and reassembled multiple times, a feature Weber said is perfect for a museum centered around education and collaboration.

“I had a great conversation with Visani, and he said he imagined that this wouldn't be something that would be assembled painstakingly by a technician, but more that it would be assembled in community, by a group in conversation about the work,” Weber said.

The second piece is “Peaceful Protesters: Nina Simone II” by Afro-Latino artist Roberto Lugo. The piece is a ceramic mug with a gun piece as the mug handle and a portrait of artist and activist Nina Simone. The piece featured in the special exhibition “Roberto Lugo: New Ceramics,” on view in Fairfield University’s Bellarmine Hall Galleries until Dec. 18. The mug will remain with the museum as part of its permanent collection.

Lugo happened to be in Connecticut during Hartford’s gun buyback program in 2019. He acquired some of those gun pieces and created artwork around them, which the Fairfield University Art Museum agreed to display in its current exhibit, according to Weber.

Before these purchases, nearly all of the 2,000 artworks in the museum’s permanent collection were donations, according to Weber, and the museum does not have a permanent budget for acquisitions.

The museum is currently pursuing options that would help expand its collection of works by non-white people, including accepting donations of museum-quality artwork or funds that could go toward purchasing artwork.

The museum started the fund earlier this year with $20,000 and would like to raise $40,000 in additional funds by the end of the year. So far, the museum has raised $25,000 in donations, according to a news release.

“I've only been the director for less than three years, and I felt like it was time that we get this started. Funds really have been the issue,” Weber said. “I just decided to start somewhere and this was going to be the way I was going to do it. It just felt like the time was now and making a small step forward was better than then no step forward.”