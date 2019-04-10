Favorite 'Game of Thrones' death scene? Its stars weigh in

NEW YORK (AP) — "Game of Thrones" has shocked and pleased viewers with the way they've killed off its characters — from the jaw-dropping "Red Wedding" episode to the explosive green wildfire that eliminated most of the cast, which then led to the epic way Tommen Baratheon essentially said, "You know what everyone, I'm over this," and took a dive from a high window, killing himself.

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, who play TV sisters Sansa and Arya Stark, said their favorite death was the crushing of Oberyn Martell's skull.

Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth, said she enjoyed seeing Tywin Lannister being shot with an arrow while on the toilet. Conleth Hill, who plays Varys, was surprised when Ned Stark died in season one. Hill said: "I kept thinking, 'Oh someone will save him.'"

"Thrones" premieres Sunday on HBO.