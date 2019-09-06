Female directors hope to write a new script for Oscar season

TORONTO (AP) — As another awards season kicks into high gear at the Toronto International Film Festival, one disappointment of last year's Oscar campaign is still on the minds of some.

Despite a number of films that ranked among the most critically acclaimed movies of the year — Debra Granik's "Leave No Trace," Marielle Heller's "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" Chloe Zhao's "The Rider," Lynne Ramsay's "You Were Never Really Here" — women were shut out from the best director category for the 86th time in 91 years.

This year, Heller is again in the mix with "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," with Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers. And she's hoping the awards conversation plays out differently — not for herself but for her fellow female filmmakers.