Fine weather forecast for royal wedding day in England









Photo: Alastair Grant, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 The newest attraction at Legoland in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018 shows a depiction of the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside Windsor Castle. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. less The newest attraction at Legoland in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018 shows a depiction of the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside Windsor Castle. All roads seem to lead to Windsor ... more Photo: Alastair Grant, AP Image 2 of 3 Horse-drawn carriages make their way down the Long Walk from Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. less Horse-drawn carriages make their way down the Long Walk from Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill ... more Photo: Alastair Grant, AP Image 3 of 3 People walk past Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. less People walk past Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is ... more Photo: Alastair Grant, AP Fine weather forecast for royal wedding day in England 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — Neither too hot nor too cold.

That's the weather forecast Britain's Met Office has offered for Saturday in Windsor, England, where Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle are having their wedding.

Forecasters are predicting highs of around 18 degrees Celsius (64 F) for the royal wedding. It is also supposed to be sunny for much of the day in Windsor.

It's a good thing, too, as the couple has chosen to ride in an open-topped Ascot Landau carriage during the post-ceremony procession.

Four horses will draw the carriage from Windsor Castle through the town center and back for the wedding reception. The thousands of spectators expected to line the route are being advised to bring sunscreen.