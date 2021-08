Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — At 95, Mel Brooks is more than ready to flaunt his many achievements.

Ballantine Books announced Wednesday that Brooks' memoir “All About Me! My Remarkable Life in Show Business” will come out Nov. 30. Brooks is expected to share all the highlights — and a few setbacks — in a career that includes such classics as the films “Young Frankenstein” and “Blazing Saddles” and the film and Broadway play “The Producers.”