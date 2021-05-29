Gavin MacLeod, 'Love Boat' captain, dies at 90 May 29, 2021 Updated: May 29, 2021 5:31 p.m.
FILE - IN this July 31, 2018 file photo shows actor Gavin MacLeod during a panel discussion on the PBS special "Betty White: First Lady of Television" during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.
FILE - In this May 30, 1983 file photo the cast of the television series "The Love Boat," at the Great Wall near Beijing, China. From left to right: Fred Grandy, Ted Lange, Jill Whalen, Gavin MacLeod, Lauren Tewes and Bernie Kopell.
FILE - In this May 10, 2018 file photo, Gavin MacLeod, a cast member on the TV series "The Love Boat," salutes the crowd as he speaks at a Friends of Hollywood Walk of Fame honorary star plaque ceremony for the cast and Princess Cruises in Los Angeles.
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2003 file photo, actors Betty White, left, Georgia Engel, second left, Gavin MacLeod, center, Valerie Harper, second right, and John Amos pose for photographers during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration in New York.
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 1980 file photo, from left, actor Gavin MacLeod and actor Ed Asner paddle away during a local art museum fund-raising ping-pong tournament in Downey, Calif.
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 1982 file photo shows Gavin MacLeod with actress Debbie Reynolds and Marilyn Michaels on the set of "The Love Boat."
FILE - Former cast members of the Mary Tyler Moore Show, sans Mary Tyler Moore, are reunited for the Museum of Television and Radio's 9th annual Television Festival in Los Angeles on March 21, 1992. From left are Gavin MacLeod, Valerie Harper, Cloris Leachman, Betty White and Ed Asner.
FILE - In this Jan. 2007 file photo, the cast of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," from left, Gavin MacLeod, Cloris Leachman, Mary Tyler Moore, Valerie Harper, Georgia Engel and Ed Asner, present the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gavin MacLeod, the veteran supporting actor who achieved stardom as Murray Slaughter, the sardonic TV news writer on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” before going on to even bigger fame as the cheerful Capt. Stubing on “The Love Boat,” has died. He was 90.
MacLeod died early Saturday, his nephew, Mark See, told Variety. MacLeod’s health had been poor recently but no cause of death was given, the trade publication reported.