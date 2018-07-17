Grammy Awards to air on CBS from Los Angeles on Feb. 10

NEW YORK (AP) — The 61st annual Grammy Awards will return to Los Angeles and air on CBS on Feb. 10, 2019.

The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that the show will take place at the Staples Center.

Nominations for the 84 categories will be announced on Dec. 5. Songs and albums eligible must be released between Oct. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30.

The academy recently announced that its four major awards — album of the year, song of the year, record of the year and best new artist — would now include eight nominees instead of five.

At this year's show, held in New York City, Bruno Mars won album, song and record of the year, while Alessia Cara was named best new artist.